The Mail & Guardian will, for the first time, host a youth summit in 2024, which will bring together the youth, corporate entities, government, civil society and exhibitors. It is a platform for the dreamers and the doers, the movers, the shakers, the trailblazers and the changemakers.
Join us as we connect you to the brightest young minds that South Africa has to offer as we create a better tomorrow. Whether you’re striving to establish yourself, nurturing a side hustle or seeking your place in the world, this is your ticket to networking and growth.
Youth Summit Objectives
- Provide a platform for youth leaders to share ideas, inspire and empower their peers
- Foster partnerships and collaboration between youth, corporates, government and civil society
- Support career development and develop creative solutions to address South Africa’s problems
- Amplify youth voices and show that they are change agents
- Equip youth with knowledge and opportunities to unlock their full potential
- Drive positive social change led by dynamic young leaders
Target audience
Whether you’re a student exploring future possibilities, a recent graduate navigating career paths, an academic shaping the minds of tomorrow or an entrepreneur with ambitious dreams, this event is crafted just for you.
If you’re a leader in the making or someone seeking guidance to chart your course, this is the space where inspiration meets opportunity.