Careers & Tenders
Subscribe

INAUGURAL YOUTH SUMMIT 2024

200young Summit

Youth Summit 2024

The Mail & Guardian will, for the first time, host a youth summit in 2024, which will bring together the youth, corporate entities, government, civil society and exhibitors. It is a platform for the dreamers and the doers, the movers, the shakers, the trailblazers and the changemakers.

Join us as we connect you to the brightest young minds that South Africa has to offer as we create a better tomorrow. Whether you’re striving to establish yourself, nurturing a side hustle or seeking your place in the world, this is your ticket to networking and growth.

Youth Summit

 

Youth Summit Objectives

  • Provide a platform for youth leaders to share ideas, inspire and empower their peers
  • Foster partnerships and collaboration between youth, corporates, government and civil society
  • Support career development and develop creative solutions to address South Africa’s problems
  • Amplify youth voices and show that they are change agents
  • Equip youth with knowledge and opportunities to unlock their full potential
  • Drive positive social change led by dynamic young leaders

 

Target audience

Whether you’re a student exploring future possibilities, a recent graduate navigating career paths, an academic shaping the minds of tomorrow or an entrepreneur with ambitious dreams, this event is crafted just for you.

If you’re a leader in the making or someone seeking guidance to chart your course, this is the space where inspiration meets opportunity.

A platform for collaboration

400+ Delegate
13+ Sessions
52+ Speakers

 

The countdown has begun

REGISTRATION IS FULL

27 June 2024

The Forum Bryanston
Ground Floor Wanderers Building,
Cnr Sloane Street & Main Road, Bryanston

Visit Website

 

SESSION 1

9:30 – 10:30

Arts & Entertainment
Film & Media
Financial Services

 

SESSION 2

11:00 – 12:00

Civil Society
Education
Tech & Innovation

 

SESSION 3

12:30 – 13:30

Business, Climate Change & Environment
Entrepreneurship
Health & Wellness

Brand SA

African Bank

Netflix
NYDA
Nelson Mandela Foundation

YFM

Primedia
FUNDI
Uniqbrows
CSIR
Good Governance Africa
Mc Donalds
Polo
Tshwane University of Technology
SKYY Vodka
takealot
Brand SA

African Bank

Netflix
NYDA
Nelson Mandela Foundation

YFM

Primedia
FUNDI
Uniqbrows
CSIR
Good Governance Africa
Mc Donalds
Polo
Tshwane University of Technology
SKYY Vodka
takealot