Celebrating Environment Heroes
The Mail & Guardian Greening the Future awards, which was launched in 1998, is an annual celebration of individuals, companies, communities and NGOs busy working on making the world a better place for us and future generations.
The awards take place on 30 November to coincide with the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP 28, in November and December.
COP28 aims to boost policies and investments that protect lives and livelihoods and support community resilience and stability.
Millions of people in South Africa and the continent are exposed to drought, floods, fires and extreme heat, which will worsen if we don’t act.
Greening the Future recognises the real heroes who tackle problems ranging from biodiversity loss to polluted air and water that have been exacerbated by climate change.