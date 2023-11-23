Careers & Tenders
Celebrating Environment Heroes

The Mail & Guardian Greening the Future awards, which was launched in 1998, is an annual celebration of individuals, companies, communities and NGOs busy working on making the world a better place for us and future generations.

The awards take place on 30 November to coincide with the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP 28, in November and December.

COP28 aims to boost policies and investments that protect lives and livelihoods and support community resilience and stability.

Millions of people in South Africa and the continent are exposed to drought, floods, fires and extreme heat, which will worsen if we don’t act.

Greening the Future recognises the real heroes who tackle problems ranging from biodiversity loss to polluted air and water that have been exacerbated by climate change.

2023 Winners

Yashna Maharajh 2

Yashna Maharajh

Green Finance
Wwf H & M Wwf Sweden Visit Photo 29 © A Burns Mkhululi Silandela (1)

WWF-SA’s Sustainable Food Systems team

Sustainable Agriculture
Wildtrust Ste01808 Copy

WildTrust

Water and Oceans Initiatives
Visons Of Change South Africa Beach Cleanup Visions Of Change Sa (1)

Visions of Change South Africa

Water and Oceans Initiatives
Kloof Conservancy Hike Copy Paolo Candotti

The Molweni Ecotourism and EcoClub Project: Kloof Conservancy and Uvemvane Lwe-Afrika

Biodiversity Stewardship
The Climate Justice Charter Movement Wa0018 Charles Simane

The Climate Justice Charter Movement

Clean Air and Renewable Energy
Samantha Ralston Paton

Samantha Ralston-Paton

Biodiversity Stewardship
Sweetness Shabangu

Sweetness Shabangu

Waste and Chemical Management
Greencape Sibusisiwemaskeo Sibusisiwe Maseko

Sibusisiwe Maseko

Sustainable Agriculture
Schalk Grobbelaar 5 Schalk Grobbelaar (1)

Schalk Grobbelaar

Sustainable Design
Greencape Sa Plastics Pact Kirsten Barnes

SA Plastics Pact Secretariat, GreenCape

Waste and Chemical Management
Wbt Product Picture . Riaan Louw

Riaan Louw

Sustainable Design
Protect The West Cost Npc Mike Schlebach

Protect the West Coast

Mining
Project 90 By 2030 Team Picture Of Project 90 By 2030 Gabriel Klaasen

Project 90 by 2030

Clean Air and Renewable Energy
Peter Stuart

Peter Stuart

Sustainable Agriculture
#powertracker Journalist Thabo Molelekwa Doing An Interview. Photo Ashraf Hendricks Oxpeckers Investigative Environmental Journalism

Oxpeckers Investigative Environmental Journalism

Green Finance
Unnamed (1)

Nicole Solomon

Waste and Chemical Management
Mpendulo Mbulawa 2

Mpendulo Mbulawa

Waste and Chemical Management
385890181 350051327371205 4175846381072944766 N

Mining Affected Communities United in Action

Mining
Maskam Water Tania (4)

Maskam Water

Water and Oceans Initiatives
City Of Cape Town Avuyile Kewana

Marlyn Hendricks, Bashkaran Vandeyar & Avuyile Kewana

Clean Air and Renewable Energy
Mariette Liefferink

Mariette Liefferink

Mining
Allrise Caseypratt Loveafrica 9485 Kirsten Youens (1)

Kirsten Youens and Janice Tooley

Mining
Josh Redman (1) (1) (1) (1)

Josh Redman

Water and Oceans Initiatives
March Against Nuclear Expansion In Sa

Greenpeace Africa

Clean Air and Renewable Energy
Gabriellaleighton Caracalsconservationist 02692 Gabi Leighton (1) (1)

Gabriella Leighton

Biodiversity Stewardship
Friends Of The Liesbeek Lmp Team (1) (1)

Friends of the Liesbeek

Water and Oceans Initiatives
[07 02 23]freemeyoutubebannerfinal 05 Tammy Caine

FreeMe Wildlife

Biodiversity Stewardship
Duncan Macfadyen (49) Duncan Macfadyen (1)

Duncan MacFadyen

Biodiversity Stewardship
Dominic Naidoo The Lilitha Environment & Development Foundation (3)

Dominic Naidoo

Sustainable Agriculture
Derick Du Toit (1) (1)

Derick du Toit

Biodiversity Stewardship
Clean Creatives South Africa, Stephen Headshots Colour 12 (1)

Clean Creatives South Africa

Clean Air and Renewable Energy
Circular Energy Patricia Schröder

Circular Energy NPC

Waste and Chemical Management
Benjamin Jack Magongo (1)

Benjamin Jack Magongo

Waste and Chemical Management
Img 16875795896260146 (1)

Anna Moritimone Molala

Sustainable Agriculture
Climate Justicce Coalition (2) (1) (1)

Alex Lenferna

Clean Air and Renewable Energy

Old Mutual
Mcfee
Coke Cola
Event Greening Forum
Fibre Circle
Gourmet Gimba
Fresh Earth
Green Bee
Hadeco
HONOR
IDC
Landbank
NCPC
Ocean Group
Redefine
SAMSA
Standard Bank
