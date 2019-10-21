About Us
Welcome to the Mail & Guardian, South Africa’s premier weekly newspaper and website. Since our founding in 1985, we have been committed to delivering quality investigative journalism, insightful commentary and comprehensive news coverage to our readers. With a strong focus on political analysis, Southern African news, the environment, local arts, music and popular culture, we have earned a reputation as a trusted source of information and a newspaper of record for South Africa.
Origins and evolution of the Mail & Guardian
The publication began as the Weekly Mail, an alternative newspaper founded by a group of journalists in 1985 after the closure of two leading liberal newspapers, The Rand Daily Mail and Sunday Express. The Weekly Mail criticised the government and its apartheid policies, which led to the banning of the paper in 1988 by then State President P. W. Botha.
Since then, the company has continuously reinvented itself in response to the changing realities of the country as well as the rapidly evolving media landscape. In 1994, we became the first news organisation in South Africa to launch a website in 1994.
In 1995, the London-based Guardian Media Group (GMG), the publisher of The Guardian, became the majority shareholder of the print edition and the name was changed to Mail & Guardian.
In 2002, 87.5% of the company was sold to the Newtrust Company Botswana Limited, which was owned by Trevor Ncube, a Zimbabwean publisher and entrepreneur. Ncube took over as the CEO of the company.
In 2006 Media Distribution Africa (MDA) became the Mail & Guardian‘s national distributor. The change resulted in good circulation growth, despite difficult market conditions. In 2013 the newspaper achieved a record period with 51,551 copies circulated. MDA distributed a number of publications including Noseweek and Destiny magazine.
In 2017, Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF), a New York–based not-for-profit investment fund, announced that it had acquired a majority stake in the Mail & Guardian. The restructured ownership saw the CEO, Hoosain Karjieker, acquire a minority stake in the business as part of a Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) transaction. Staff continue to own a 10% share of the company. The former majority shareholder, Trevor Ncube, disposed of his equity interest.
In 2024, the MDIF announced that it had sold its majority shareholding in the Mail & Guardian to Karjieker and director Thembisa Fakude. MDIF’s exit from the Mail & Guardian ended its 22-year association with the company. Karjieker has been appointed chairperson of the company and Fakude remains a director of the company. Luke Feltham is the editor-in-chief of the newspaper, which has its headquarters in Johannesburg.
The Mail & Guardian Online
In 1994, the Mail & Guardian Online was launched in conjunction with Media24 (a subsidiary of the Naspers group), becoming the first internet news publication in Africa. It has grown into its own daily news operation and is run out of the Mail & Guardian offices Johannesburg.
The website began its life as the Electronic Mail & Guardian, which was initially an e-mail subscription service that allowed readers living outside South Africa to receive Mail & Guardian newspaper stories before they reached newspaper subscribers. Soon after, the service expanded into a searchable online archive, published in partnership with Sangonet, the country’s oldest internet service provider. A website was added, which in turn progressed from producing a weekly mirror of the printed newspaper to generating its own daily news.
The Mail & Guardian Online was jointly owned by internet service provider MWEB and publishing company M&G Media until M&G Media purchased 100% of the operation in 2008.
Our purpose and values
At the Mail & Guardian, we are driven by a strong sense of purpose. We believe in the power of independent journalism to foster dialogue, champion truth and effect positive change. Our core values of truth, freedom, justice and equality guide our work and shape our editorial decisions. We aim to create space for debate and diversity, defend freedom of expression and combat racial, political and religious prejudice. Our journalism is rooted in solidarity with the powerless and vulnerable, as we strive for a more just and compassionate South Africa.
Comprehensive content and coverage
The Mail & Guardian is known for its comprehensive coverage of political analysis, investigative journalism, and news from Southern Africa. Through our online platform, we provide daily news updates, multimedia content and engaging storytelling. Our coverage extends to local, international and African news, with a particular emphasis on hard-hitting political reporting, investigations and beat reporting in areas such as the economy, environment and courts.
Ownership and leadership
Mail & Guardian Media Ltd is the private company that owns the Mail & Guardian publications. Its major shareholders are Chairperson, Hoosain Karjieker and Director, Thembisa Fakude with minority stakes owned by a Staff Share Trust as well as the original founders of the publication.
Awards and recognition
Over the years, the Mail & Guardian has received numerous accolades, reinforcing our position as a respected media outlet. We have been honoured with awards such as the CNN African Journalism Award, the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award, the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Award, and the Bookmark Awards, among others. These awards highlight our dedication to delivering high-quality journalism that makes a difference.
Funding and support
The Mail & Guardian derives more than 90% of its funds from commercial activities, which ensures our financial independence and freedom from undue influence. This funding model allows us to uphold our commitment to editorial independence and deliver unbiased reporting. While commercial activities form the majority of our funding, we also receive support from donors who share our vision. Donor funding is ring-fenced for specific content sections, such as environment and other social justice issues, ensuring that these important topics receive dedicated coverage.
Transparency and accountability
At the Mail & Guardian, we value transparency and accountability. Our commercial relationships, including advertising on our digital, social, and print platforms, as well as special events and newsletters, are clearly marked. We uphold a strict code of editorial independence and are proud members of the South African Press Council, ensuring that our readers can trust the integrity of our reporting
Contact us
For more information or to discuss partnership and support opportunities, please contact us using the information provided below. We look forward to hearing from you and continuing to serve as a reliable source of news and information in South Africa.