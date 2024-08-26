LOGIN
Celebrating 30 years of women’s empowerment signifies their progress, resilience and unity; it is a testament to the strength and determination of women in South Africa. Over the past 18 years, the Mail & Guardian has made a point of profiling the transformative work done by women in leading conversations about their empowerment in its Power of Women annual flagship.
This year we want to continue to empower, uplift and support women in their various industries and also reflect on the progress the country has made in the transformation of women. Power of Women is an annual showcase of South Africa’s women frontrunners that have become a hallmark on our calendar. It is an initiative that honours exemplary South African women by recognising their professional achievements. The Mail Guardian continues to amplify the contributions of exceptional.
South African women in the growth and development of the nation. This year, under the theme “Celebrating 30 years of Women Empowerment” we have the privilege to introduce a unique cohort of change-makers who have excelled above and beyond expectation in a time of great uncertainty, change and loss.
