Celebrating 30 Years of
Women

Celebrating 30 years of women’s empowerment signifies their progress, resilience and unity; it is a testament to the strength and determination of women in South Africa. Over the past 18 years, the Mail & Guardian has made a point of profiling the transformative work done by women in leading conversations about their empowerment in its Power of Women annual flagship.

This year we want to continue to empower, uplift and support women in their various industries and also reflect on the progress the country has made in the transformation of women. Power of Women is an annual showcase of South Africa’s women frontrunners that have become a hallmark on our calendar. It is an initiative that honours exemplary South African women by recognising their professional achievements. The Mail Guardian continues to amplify the contributions of exceptional.

South African women in the growth and development of the nation. This year, under the theme “Celebrating 30 years of Women Empowerment” we have the privilege to introduce a unique cohort of change-makers who have excelled above and beyond expectation in a time of great uncertainty, change and loss.


​​Abongile Menye
​​Abongile Menye
Civil Society
Adell Grobler
Adell Grobler
Education
Andile Mcobothi
Andile Mcobothi
Sports & Tourism
Andisiwe Hlungwane
Andisiwe Hlungwane
Education
Annlin Matabane
Annlin Matabane
Business & Entrepreneurship
Asanda Ngoasheng
Asanda Ngoasheng
Politics & Government
Avela Majavu
Avela Majavu
Mining & Manufacturing
Ayanda Mbuli
Ayanda Mbuli
Law & Justice
Bokang Rapatsa
Bokang Rapatsa
Education
Bonolo Smith
Bonolo Smith
Business & Entrepreneurship
Brenda Sisane
Brenda Sisane
Arts, Film & Media
Caroline Tiba
Caroline Tiba
Civil Society
Cheyanne Jacob
Cheyanne Jacob
STEMI
Felicity Guest
Felicity Guest
Law & Justice
Firdoze Bulbulia
Firdoze Bulbulia
Arts, Film & Media
Fundiswa Ngxishe
Fundiswa Ngxishe
Sports & Tourism
Fundiswa Sithebe
Fundiswa Sithebe
Sports & Tourism
Gwen Ramokgopa
Gwen Ramokgopa
Politics & Government
Hlayisani Sono
Hlayisani Sono
Mining & Manufacturing
Kaamilah Paulse
Kaamilah Paulse
Law & Justice
Kwanele Asante
Kwanele Asante
Health
Lehlogonolo Moseri
Lehlogonolo Moseri
Agriculture & Environment
Lenina Rassool
Lenina Rassool
Arts, Film & Media
Lerato Thekiso
Lerato Thekiso
Civil Society
Lindokuhle Mnguni
Lindokuhle Mnguni
Business & Entrepreneurship
Lipalesa Morake
Lipalesa Morake
Civil Society
Louise Taute
Louise Taute
STEMI
Lungile F Mhlongo (Dr Lu)
Lungile F Mhlongo (Dr Lu)
Health
Makungu Valoyi
Makungu Valoyi
Health
Mantsie Hlakudi
Mantsie Hlakudi
STEMI
Mariam Seedat-Khan
Mariam Seedat-Khan
Education
Mikateko Chauke
Mikateko Chauke
Banking & Finance
Mmathapelo Mojapelo
Mmathapelo Mojapelo
Mining & Manufacturing
Mpumi Maesela
Mpumi Maesela
Agriculture & Environment
Nandipha Toyota Ndudane
Nandipha Toyota Ndudane
Agriculture & Environment
Nobanathi Wendy Maxakato
Nobanathi Wendy Maxakato
STEMI
Nothando Mkhize
Nothando Mkhize
Politics & Government
Noxolo Siphilile Bhengu
Noxolo Siphilile Bhengu
Politics & Government
Pauline Mokae
Pauline Mokae
Civil Society
Paulvia Shiburi
Paulvia Shiburi
Banking & Finance
Phumzile Chifunyise
Phumzile Chifunyise
Agriculture & Environment
Potso Aphane
Potso Aphane
Sports & Tourism
Primrose Nompumelelo Masango
Primrose Nompumelelo Masango
Agriculture & Environment
Puseletso Manyaka-Lesofe
Puseletso Manyaka-Lesofe
STEMI
Shaaheda Hoosein
Shaaheda Hoosein
Law & Justice
Shabhana Thaver
Shabhana Thaver
Banking & Finance
Sinqobile Khuluse
Sinqobile Khuluse
Mining & Manufacturing
Sonja Cilliers
Sonja Cilliers
Education
Thembalethu Shange
Thembalethu Shange
SELECT
Tracey Davies
Tracey Davies
Civil Society
Tryphosa Ramano
Tryphosa Ramano
Banking & Finance
Vanessa Ikin
Vanessa Ikin
Business & Entrepreneurship
Victoria Elias
Victoria Elias
Business & Entrepreneurship
Yandisa Hene
Yandisa Hene
Business & Entrepreneurship
Zakia Salod
Zakia Salod
STEMI
Zama Ngcobo
Zama Ngcobo
Law & Justice
Zen Dlamini
Zen Dlamini
Banking & Finance
Zerish Zethu Nkosi
Zerish Zethu Nkosi
Education

Archives

