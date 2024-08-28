Annlin Matabane is the founder and director of Reach Archaeology Consulting, a company specialising in the management, preservation and conservation of heritage assets, specifically human remains, burial grounds and living-heritage spaces.
Annlin combines this with her passion for the intangible aspects associated with ritual and customary practices. She assists communities, individuals, institutions and developers in the grave relocation process. As an archaeologist and heritage practitioner, it is her responsibility to ensure ethical methods and practices in relocations are observed, taking into account the cultures and traditions of the affected people.
Annlin is the first black woman in the private sector in South Africa specialising in the relocation and repatriation of burial grounds, graves and human remains. She recently contributed to a global panel on rehumanisation, as well as to academic talks in the disciplines of archaeology, religious studies and burial practices.
Annlin’s current research on the role of women in cultural heritage resources management seeks to provide a legislatively compliant approach to the ethical handling of human remains held in repositories. She is a member of the Association of Southern African Palaeontologists and Archaeologists Southern African and is a principal investigator.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Reach Archaeology Consulting
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- Undergraduate degree in archaeology and physical geography, University of Pretoria
- Postgraduate Honours in archaeology, University of Pretoria
- Master’s in archaeology, University of Pretoria