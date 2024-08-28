There’s a goal that gets Victoria Elias out of bed each morning: to help South Africans get out of debt and take charge of their financial futures. She’s a certified business accountant with close to a decade of global experience in personal finance coaching and accounting consulting, and she’s founded and runs Smart Money With Victoria to help people make informed financial decisions and achieve a sense of financial wellness.
It provides practical financial education, which empowers everyday people to build healthier financial habits, secure their futures, and realise their dreams. Victoria says her education gave her the tools she needed to do what she now does, but it was working with her colleagues at EasyEquities, Standard Bank and Barloworld Handling SA that taught her about how financial misunderstandings can really affect lives.
Her belief is that every cent counts. She’s writing a book called The Unemployed Graduate: A Journey to Entrepreneurship, which aims to guide young adults through the often daunting transition from education to entrepreneurship, and helps people to not be overwhelmed by financial issues.
Through providing financial literacy training, she hopes that she can leave behind a legacy where financial empowerment is not just for a chosen few, but is widespread.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Smart Money With Victoria
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- BCom (Accounting), University of Johannesburg
- Advanced Diploma in Financial Markets, University of Johannesburg
- Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Markets, University of Johannesburg
- Certificate in Enterprise and Supplier Development, University of Johannesburg
- Strate Module 3 Equity I, The South African Institute of Financial Markets
- Strate Module 3 Equity II, The South African Institute of Financial Markets
- RE5 competency exam, Moonstone Information Refinery
Your greatest achievement
A standout moment that exemplifies my effectiveness was hosting a Women in Business Workshop on 9 August 2024 for 100 attendees, which was fully booked in less than 24 hours. This workshop aimed to create an empowering space for women entrepreneurs, fostering collaboration and support among peers.