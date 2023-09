As IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi threatens to challenge a new KwaZulu-Natal law in court, the provincial government has released correspondence showing that only last year he demanded that same law be enacted. The law in question will make the position of chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders permanent, and Buthelezi will have to choose between his position as part-time chair of the house and his job as a national MP.