Climate change is one of humanity’s biggest problems. Global warming is a crisis. The first Conference of the Parties (COP) was held in Berlin, Germany, in March 1995 and since then other COPs and environment-focused conferences have taken place and global treaties agreed on.
But we are still living with the problems created by climate change, which affect every aspect of life on Earth. Extreme weather events — flooding, cyclones, heat waves, droughts — and rising temperatures alter ecosystems and disrupt people’s lives and livelihoods.
They are particularly harmful in developing countries and it is necessary to ensure mitigation and adaptation strategies are in place to combat them.
Some important events have happened in the battle against climate change. For example, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Climate Change Bill into law on 23 July this year. This is significant because it sets a legal mandate for climate change responses that are in line with policies and plans.
It is looking increasingly likely that the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperatures to 1.5°C by the end of the century will not be reached. This year, at COP29, the theme is “Enhance Ambition, Enable Action”. While world leaders scramble to achieve this, local actors are putting plans in place.
The environment has always been at the forefront of the M&G’s concerns. Our coverage this year includes reports on a variety of topics ranging from climate change to the environment, water resources and sustainable living.
It is now indisputable that future generations will not be able to cope with a problem they had no hand in creating. Unless something is done.
While global leaders are dragging their feet on financial mechanisms to fund the fight against climate change, people around the world and in this country are working hard each day so that our planet remains sustainable, liveable and just.
The initiatives protecting people, habitats and biodiversity need to be recognised, as do those in the water, agriculture, mining and other sectors.
This is what the Mail & Guardian’s Greening the Future awards celebrate.
Here’s to you, the guardians of our world.