Bonolo Smith is the founder of Meet the Women: Afrika, which empowers young African women through coaching, mentorship, tools, content and masterclasses.
Since its inception, it has reached more than 5 000 women, continuing to amplify the efforts of young women in building Africa and promoting the United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs).
She is also an associate director at BTS, a strategy execution management consulting firm, where she works at the intersection of corporate and social justice. Bonolo did her master’s on SDG 5 and the role of women in advancing the global development agenda. Through Meet the Women: Afrika, this year, she co-launched Her Power, a masterclass series designed to help women leaders heal, pivot and reclaim their personal power. When she was 18, she chaired the Inaugural African Youth Forum through Unicef at an African Union conference in Uganda, where she delivered an address on the involvement of youth, young women and girls in shaping AU policy.
Bonolo’s leadership and commitment to championing women in Africa have earned her recognition as a Mandela Washington fellow in the Barack Obama Young African Leaders Initiative. She is also a Brightest Young Minds Alumnus and a One Young World Ambassador.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Meet the Women: Afrika
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- BA International Relations and Law, University of the Witwatersrand
- BA Honours Development Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
- Master’s in International Relations, University of the Witwatersrand
- Currently enrolled for PhD with Wits Institute for Critical Diversity Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
Your greatest achievement
Chairing the Inaugural African Youth Forum through Unicef, at an AU conference in Uganda. To be standing on stage and realising I had the attention of African presidents, and using my voice to share a call to action by Africa’s youth, was a powerful moment for me that is a constant reminder to use my voice to communicate important ideas and advocate for change, even when it is shaking.