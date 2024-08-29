Puseletso Manyaka-Lesofe is the co-founder of the African Institute of Medical Scientists (AIMS), where she fosters interdisciplinary collaborations and drives innovation in medical research. AIMS is a group of medical scientists (in training and qualified) who work together on issues regarding their professional development.
She also works at the National Metabolomics Platform at North-West University, where she focuses on screening newborns for metabolic problems and rare diseases. With more than eight years of experience in diagnostic and clinical research, she has had various jobs such as project manager and site research coordinator with the HIV Vaccine Trials Unit, been a laboratory lead for multiple clinical trials on infectious diseases and mentored students.
Research she has taken part in has been published in peer-reviewed papers and she has presented work at conferences. In addition, Puseletso is a technical group member with the STI Working Group at the department of health, collaborating with the World Health Organisation to combat HIV and sexually transmitted infections in South Africa.
Her participation in the Gryphon Scientific Technical Workshop has boosted her commitment to adopting global best practices in biorisk management in the laboratory environment.
African Institute of Medical Scientists & North-West University
African Institute of Medical Scientists & North-West University
- BSc Microbiology, University of Pretoria
- BSc Honours Microbiology, University of Pretoria
- BSc Microbiology, University of Pretoria
- BSc Honours Microbiology, University of Pretoria
Your greatest achievement
Co-founding of the African Institute of Medical Scientists, a much-needed platform for medical scientists in South Africa.