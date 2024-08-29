Thembalethu Shange blends entrepreneurship, law, education and public speaking. She is a lawyer and the founder and director of the Integrate Legal Group, which specialises in legal education. The focus is on the law of consent in response to gender-based violence; the law of social media and the internet, in response to the misuse of social media; and organisational transformation and governance, in response to the need for society to understand it and the need for entities to transform from a legal standpoint.
Her company has partnered with corporates, small, micro and medium enterprises and NGOs in developing and facilitating legal education services that propel them for growth, stability, compliance and risk management. The company has taught high school learners in KwaZulu-Natal about the law and sexual consent.
Thembalethu collaborated with ValueEd to host workshops about the law of consent to fight gender-based violence. She also participates in corporate public speaking as a facilitator and an MC. She has led conversations with clients such as Enactus South Africa, Asante Solutions and the University of KwaZulu-Natal. In 2022, Thembalethu was the winner of the Established Business Category for the eThekwini Municipality Lions’ Den Business Plan Competition.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Integrate Legal Group
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- Bachelor of Laws, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Your greatest achievement
Thembalethu regards her greatest achievement as starting and building her business. To be more specific, three achievements of my journey would be when Integrate received its first business award 10 months after it launched. The second highlight would be winning an international public speaking competition hosted in Bangkok, with more than a thousand delegates from around the world in attendance. The last is the companies and organisations she works with, the most recent being hosting the Enactus SA National Exposition various tertiary institutions showed their business models to executives from companies such as MTN, Harmony Gold Mining and KPMG.