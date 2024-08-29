Lungile F Mhlongo (Dr Lu)

Lungile F Mhlongo, also known as Dr Lu, was inspired to become a specialist in the field of aesthetic medicine because of her battle with acne, which affected her self-esteem and confidence. This inspired her to help others, and she is now an award-winning entrepreneur, an accomplished medical doctor and a philanthropist.
She founded and runs Numa Medical Aesthetics, a medical aesthetics business with branches across Southern Africa. She’s created a skincare range called Numaskin and a tailored wellness programme called Numa Corporate Wellness, which not only teaches employees about skincare, but also helps them with stress management and healthcare education.
Dr Lu is committed to job creation and skills development, and Numa Medical Aesthetics employs and upskills young people, which not only empowers the youth but the communities they come from. She has established the Angels Are Made Foundation NPO that supports township schoolchildren who are struggling with skin conditions.
Dr Lu is also a public speaker who has delivered addresses at many universities and renowned institutes. Her work has earned her recognition, articles and accolades, and her dedication to community service and excellence in healthcare means her legacy will inspire future generations.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Numa Medical Aesthetics
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, University of KwaZulu-Natal
- Diploma in Aesthetic Medicine, American Academy of Aesthetic medicine
- Advanced diploma in Aesthetic medicine (cum laude), FDP
Your greatest achievement
Dr Lu’s greatest achievement is founding and growing Numa Medical Aesthetics into a leading name in non-surgical cosmetic medicine across South Africa and in Tanzania, Botswana, Swaziland, Namibia and Lesotho.