Louise Taute

STEMI

Louise Taute

“The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” — Ayn Rand 

“I always did something I was a little not ready to do. I think that’s how you grow. When there’s that moment of, ‘Wow, I’m not really sure I can do this,’ and you push through those moments, that’s when you have a breakthrough.” — Marissa Mayer

14

As the managing director of Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa, Louise Taute is responsible for developing growth strategies, overseeing people and teams, managing budgets, driving transformation and engaging with key customers and partners.

Her belief in technology drives her to stay at the forefront of innovations, particularly identifying transformative technologies that benefit her partners and the broader business landscape. Louise has broken gender barriers by being the only female managing director in the global Westcon-Comstor Group.

Her journey from a marketing professional to a strategic leader in the male-dominated tech industry is a testament to her resilience, innovation and commitment to excellence. Louise’s inspiration stems from her belief in the power of technology to change lives. She is committed to mentoring the next generation, particularly young professionals from challenging backgrounds.

Beyond her professional achievements, Louise founded the Westcon Cares programme, which allows staff to nominate charities and raise funds. Through it, she promotes education, women’s empowerment, poverty alleviation and youth development.

She hopes to continue inspiring future generations of leaders, particularly women, to pursue their ambitions fearlessly and to lead with compassion.

The name of the organisation at which you work

Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa

Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:

  • Computer Programming,Technikon Witwatersrand (now UJ)
  • Marketing Management, Damelin
  • NQF4 Real Estate

Your greatest achievement

When I look back on my career, the achievement that stands out the most isn’t tied to numbers or titles but to people. My greatest joy has been in helping others, especially those who’ve faced significant hurdles, to realise their full potential. Watching individuals grow — from uncertain beginners to confident leaders — has been incredibly fulfilling. The pride I feel in seeing others succeed is unmatched and knowing that I’ve been a part of their journey is, without a doubt, my greatest achievement.




