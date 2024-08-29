The research of Zakia Salod on breast cancer screening using artificial intelligence, machine learning and vaccine candidate predictions holds the potential to save lives and improve healthcare outcomes for women worldwide. She will leave a legacy that integrates technology with healthcare, shaping policies and practices that improve patient outcomes on a large scale.
Zakia is a Muslim and believes that her contributions, which integrate technology, health and education, are part of a divine plan to serve humanity.
She comes from humble beginnings, but her light shone brightly at school where she won many competitions, before she proceeded to the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where she completed four degrees in health and information technology. She then worked as a software developer at companies such as 2Cana Solutions, LexisNexis South Africa and the South African Sugarcane Research Institute.
She now works at Varsity College lecturing in AI to computer and information sciences Honours student.
Testaments to her outstanding abilities are her numerous accolades, which include being named one of the 21 finalists for the JCI Top Outstanding Young Persons of South Africa in 2021, one of South Africa’s Top 15 Young Geeks by Geekulcha in 2019, and in the same year receiving the Professional Achiever of the Year award by the Minara Chamber of Commerce.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Varsity College
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- PhD in Public Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
- MMedSc in Medical Informatics, University of KwaZulu-Natal
- BCom Honours in Information Systems and Technology, University of KwaZulu-Natal
- BSc in Computer Science and Information Technology, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Your greatest achievement
Pioneering AI-driven research in medical applications that has the potential to save lives and improve public health outcomes.