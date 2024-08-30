Zama Ngcobo is the founder of and managing partner at WMN Attorneys, where she runs and trains a team of professionals. She is known for her expertise in large, complex infrastructure and natural resources projects. Zama has advised in South Africa and across Africa. Her experience includes reviewing, drafting, negotiating and advising on agreements in the public and private sectors on matters relating to the development, operation and maintenance of a project.
Her experience extends to construction claims and disputes. This includes settlements, mediations, adjudications, arbitrations and superior court procedures. Zama is an international speaker, published author and construction law lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. Prior to founding her law firm, Zama read about the Leonardo in Johannesburg, the tallest building in Africa at the time, that was designed predominantly by female architects. In awe of this fact, Zama thought to herself: “Wouldn’t it be great to have more women achieving such grand heights, specifically in male-dominated sectors and industries?”
In three short years, what started as a solo endeavour has grown into a team of 11 professionals, with offices in Johannesburg and Durban, and with an office in Namibia on the way.
Zama hopes to be remembered for having been the voice for women and to leave a legacy wherein women have an opportunity to make a valuable contribution.
The name of the organisation at which you work
WMN Attorneys Inc
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- Admitted as an Attorney of the High Court of South Africa
- Master of Laws, University of KwaZulu-Natal
- Bachelor of Laws, University of KwaZulu-Natal (2010).
Your greatest achievement
Zama’s greatest achievement thus far has been founding WMN Attorneys Inc, an award-winning black-female owned commercial law firm specialising in sectors such as mining, energy, property, infrastructure, oil and gas.