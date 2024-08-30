Search
Shaaheda Hoosein
Law & Justice
S
haaheda Hoosein is an attorney, conveyancer and notary, and is the director and head of the property and conveyancing department at Gwina Attorneys. She achieved this despite her family’s financial hardships; Shaaheda’s father was supportive of her pursuit of higher education at a time when girls were often discouraged from doing so. She has held significant positions at reputable firms, including Deneys Reitz (now Norton Rose Fulbright) and TGR Attorneys, where she has demonstrated her expertise in property law. Her practice focuses on residential and commercial bond registrations and transfers, notarial certifications, drafting of apostilles for legal documents to be used outside South Africa, registration of subdivisions and consolidation of properties, and providing property-related opinions to clients. Shaaheda is recognised for her contributions to the legal field through various publications on property law topics. She takes a specific interest in upskilling others and has offered mentorship at Gwina Attorneys to six candidate attorneys in conveyancing and property law. She has also received recognition from the 100 More Campaign, an initiative that celebrates the achievements and growth of women in the legal profession. Shaaheda provides the hope that black women can achieve their goals
The name of the organisation at which you work
Gwina Attorneys
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
B Proc, Unisa
BA, University of Natal
Admitted Conveyancer
Admitted Notary Public
Your greatest achievement
Shaaheda was a 2023 finalist for the Property and Construction Team of the Year category in the African Legal Awards. In addition, she was also one of the attorneys appointed to assist Eskom with drafting of option, lease and tripartite agreements for five independent power producers (IPPs). This is a significant achievement because the agreements between the parties involved Eskom leasing land which would be used by the IPPs for producing solar energy to generate electricity, to be included in the Eskom grid. The deal will help resolve the current energy crisis.
All 'Law & Justice' winners
