Occupational therapist Makungu Valoyi is the founder of the Nthabiseng Special School and Body and Mind Therapy Centre, an occupational therapy and physiotherapy centre in her home town, Phalaborwa. Previously people would have to travel for more than an hour for these services.
As an occupational therapist with a master’s degree in mental health, she has a diverse background in both the public and private sectors. Her job entails running groups and individual sessions, which assist those with mental health issues. She also assesses learners with academic and learning difficulties, helping them thrive in the classroom. In addition, she has established an occupational therapy department at the school where she works.
When she started her studies, Makungu realised that the first time someone hears about mental health shouldn’t be when they reach breaking point. She started sharing what she was learning about mental health on WhatsApp and that grew into an Instagram page. She transformed her personal page into Advocacy4MentalHealth.This has led to her featuring on multiple platforms including Capricorn FM, WomanRadioSA, the Be Still & Know Women’s Conference and News24. She hopes to leave a legacy of inclusivity, early education and open dialogue regarding mental health.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Nthabiseng Special School and Body and Mind Therapy Centre
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- MPhil Mental Health, University of Pretoria
- B. Occupational Therapy (Hons, University of Stellenbosch
Your greatest achievement
I could say it is achieving my master’s degree in mental health in May of this year. It was so challenging for me and it taught me to think critically about the ethics and concepts that contribute to the understanding of our mental health. For example, our brain and mind or body and mind are two separate entities yet they work together. But my greatest achievement is actually being able to apply all of this when seeing patients. When a patient comes back to me to say their marriage or work is better because of the communication skills we did in therapy, it feels like a reward for both parties.