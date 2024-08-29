Fundiswa Sithebe is the chief executive of 4Racing, the largest of the three horseracing operators in South Africa. A large part of her responsibilities is to ensure a successful turnaround, stabilising and the growth of the horseracing business while managing the day-to-day operations (which include three race courses and multiple retail stores in seven provinces), transformation and modernisation of the various business units.
She is also responsible for establishing relationships with stakeholder groups such as the government and regulatory bodies and media. Fundiswa also serves on the board of the World Tote Association, which consists of betting operators working together to promote the horseracing industry in a socially responsible manner.
She was the chief operating officer of Airports Company South Africa, where she was responsible for leading the company’s business operations (overall airport management, infrastructure asset management, technical services, enterprise security and information technology) and for seamless operations across the nine airports.
She also assumed the responsibility for the day-to-day overall airport operations. In addition, she led the commercial division, which is responsible for non-aeronautical revenue.
Fundiswa is a non-executive director on the board of Lanseria International Airport. Her most recent board appointment is as an interim non-executive director on the board of SAA.
The name of the organisation at which you work
4Racing PTY Ltd
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- Bachelor of Business Administration, Midrand University
- Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Business Administration, Wits Business School
Your greatest achievement
Fundiswa says she has had many great achievements but the most recent one — being appointed into the position of 4Racing as chief executive, the first black woman in horse racing and one of a handful of in the gaming industry — is probably the greatest. Another achievement that she is proud of is obtaining her private pilot’s licence.