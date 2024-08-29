Potso Aphane is a journalist and works as a researcher at SuperSport (MultiChoice) and as a social media officer at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations. Her passion for sports began at an early age.
It continued throughout her academic journey, leading her to captain the women’s first team at the University of Johannesburg. Potso’s strong connection to sports led her to create her own platform, Basadi Action, a dedicated space for covering women’s sports stories, profiles, fixtures and updates.
She says: “I am driven by the belief that women in sports deserve to be seen, heard, celebrated and that amplifying the voices of women in sports can inspire the next generation.”
The key areas to which Potso has contributed in her field is the representation of women in sports media, advocating for more coverage of women’s sports and fostering a greater appreciation for female athletes.
Her social media platform was born out of a need to fill the gap in sports media where women’s sports were often overlooked. The legacy Potso hopes to leave is one of empowerment and change.
She wants to be remembered as someone who championed the cause of women in sports, not just by telling their stories but by creating a space where their accomplishments are celebrated and recognised.
The name of the organisation at which you work
SuperSport
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- BA Journalism, University of Johannesburg
Your greatest achievement
Potso says her greatest achievement was working at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations as a social media officer for the upcoming Cosafa CAF Women’s qualifiers in Malawi and the Cosafa Women’s Championship 2023. This allowed her to contribute to the growth and visibility of women’s football in the region. Being recognised as a finalist in the G-Sport 2022 Women in Social Media category was another significant milestone for her.