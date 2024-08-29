Andile Mcobothi, a corporate finance professional and entrepreneur, is the director of Future Goals Academy, a sport academy that began in Sandton with the aim of creating a safe space for women to participate in various types of sports, promote physical fitness, encourage teamwork and support a healthy lifestyle. Two years later, the academy has two more branches in Johannesburg and another set to open in Pretoria.
She has more than 200 players registered, and 150 have signed up for the Pretoria branch. Andile has also started a cycling club in Sandton, to reach more women through a different sporting code. In addition, she started the Future Goals Foundation to provide athletes with the skills and resources required to excel in their netball career while fostering their personal and educational development.
Andile, who is a netball coach, served on the Netball South Africa investment board. Among her accolades are a Nedbank YouthX Arts & Culture Changemakers award, nomination as one of the top three administrators of the year by Gauteng Women in Sport, and winning its Project of the Year Category in 2023.
She is a nominee for the She Awards and the Female Founder Awards. She says her greatest achievement is “creating a safe space for young women through sports”.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Future Goals Academy
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- BSc in Biology, University of Witwatersrand
- BSc Honours in Genetics and Developmental Biology, University of Witwatersrand
- Financial Modelling and Valuation Analyst Certification, Corporate Finance Institute
- Netball South Africa Coaching Course Level 1 and Netball South Africa Coaching Course Level 2
Your greatest achievement
