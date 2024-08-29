Fundiswa Ngxishe is a Comrades Marathon runner who keeps setting new records for herself, inspiring many others in the process. She runs for the Chillie Running Club, which began in 2017 as a WhatsApp group made up of a group of friends concerned about being inactive.
The club, which is registered with Central Gauteng Athletics, has blossomed and is now registered with KwaZulu-Natal Athletics. Fundiswa says that running has been traditionally male-dominated, so she needs to work twice as hard to be recognised. She’s not just running because it’s a fun activity: she’s using the sport to raise awareness about issues that affect women, particularly gender-based violence.
She works tirelessly to create safer communities and empower survivors. In 2022 she began a drive to raise support for dignity packs for women’s hygiene who run in the Comrades, and they are now standard in that marathon and in many others.
She devotes much time to mentoring young female athletes, and is a race pacer in marathons to help bring them to their full running potential. She lives in hope that one day, all women can thrive unapologetically and authentically. Fundiswa believes that we are all here to serve, and that we should be each other’s keepers, and stand up for those who can’t.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Chillie Running Club
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- Matric at Ikwezi Technical Skill Centre
Your greatest achievement
Being an inspiration not just to women, but to men as well.