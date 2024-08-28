Broadcaster, producer and creative director Brenda Sisane joined the media and arts sector 35 years ago. She began her career as public relations manager at Sun International Resorts, and became a radio and television broadcaster in the late 1980s. Brenda leads her firm SPIN Productions and The SPIN Foundation nonprofit and is a jazz radio host on Kaya FM. SPIN Productions does product launches, PR campaigns and events management.
The client base includes authors and music personalities as well as the corporate sector, government, academic and cultural centres. The foundation was started in 2011 to focus on cultural exchange, tour ventures through international partnerships and development programmes that give South African artists clout to work across markets. It has led initiatives such as the Unesco International Jazz Day with the Washington-based Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz; The Delphic Games, a Berlin led multi-genre arts Olympic project; and the South African Jazz and Health Alliance Youth Camp Series.
The foundation has also partnered with foreign missions to facilitate collaborations in the arts. Having survived dyslexia at school, Brenda believes arts education can help overcome the trauma of people who have the related spectrum of mental conditions.
Kaya FM
Brenda says her greatest achievement was being inducted on the South African Radio Awards Hall of Fame for her work as a broadcaster.