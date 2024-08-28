Artivist and independent film, media and theatre producer Firdoze Bulbulia is the chairperson of The Children and Broadcasting Foundation for Africa, which hosted the World Summit on Media for Children in 2007 and has produced several multimedia productions for radio and television.
She is a trainer and producer, creating media solutions internationally, especially for women and children. She served two terms as president of the International Centre of Films for Children and Young People and is a co-founder of ABC — Africa Best Channel, a television channel for children and youths in Nigeria. She has also worked for the African Animation Studio, focusing on pan-African animations.
Firdoze has produced six feature films and is working on a legacy project on Nelson Mandela. She is the director of The Nelson Mandela Children’s Film Festival and was the director of the Zanzibar International Film Festival in 2019. In addition, she is the host of The FShow, an online chat show discussing contemporary and political topics with high-profile guests from all over the world.
Firdoze is committed to a free, democratic and accessible media landscape and ensuring equal opportunity for all, making freedom and democracy a reality, and creating spaces and opportunities for young people.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Moments Entertainment
Nelson Mandela Children’s Film Festival
Children and Broadcasting Foundation for Africa
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- PhD candidate in Art, Design & Architecture, University of Johannesburg 2024
- Master’s African Studies, (Ohio University) 2023
- BADA (Hons), Wits 1993
- Teacher’s Diploma in English and Afrikaans
- Licentiate (ATCL-LTCL) in Drama from Trinity College, UK
Your greatest achievement
Being an artivist