The love that Mmathapelo Mojapelo has for construction is boosted by her desire to help people from all walks of life. After her studies, she started working in public relations, where she gained experience in developing brands and kindled her entrepreneurial spirit.
She took over running her father’s business, Elmandi Road Maintenance, and, with the support of her family, Mmathapelo is navigating the complexities of the industry and steering the company toward a prosperous future. Construction has been traditionally male-dominated, and as a woman she faces challenges on a daily basis.
Because she has to compete with men who have decades of experience, she has had to dig deep into her resilience and resourcefulness.
Mmathapelo is from the small town of Bronkhorstspruit, near Pretoria, where she was raised in a traditional African home. Her upbringing in a small town and close-knit family environment has greatly influenced her values and work ethic. Her vision for Elmandi Road Maintenance includes not only offering the best services, but also creating job opportunities for young people and women across South Africa.
She believes that there is a bright future for women in construction, where they can establish themselves definitively and make significant contributions.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Elmandi Road Maintenance
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- BCom (corporate communication and business management), University of Johannesburg
Your greatest achievement
First runner-up, Business Woman of the Year (2020).