Hlayisani Sono is the founder and managing director of Mhani Builder Construction & Projects, a 100% black women-owned construction company providing building, plastering, roofing, painting and other services. Her job entails making sure the everyday business runs smoothly and the workers are doing well.
Hlayisani was inspired by Vongani Magudu and Letty Ndlovu, two women who run a thriving business in a male-dominated industry. When she ventured into construction, she realised that she would have to work hard to realise her dream of empowering and motivating women and creating jobs.
Among her accolades are taking part in the State of the Nation address debate in parliament in 2021, being named one of Sunday World’s Heroic Women 2021 and Unsung Heroes 2024 and being a top 10 nominee for the Inspirational Women Awards with Miss Limpopo.
“One of my greatest achievements is being where I am today — a proud bricklayer who runs a successful business, even though it is difficult,” she says.
Hlayisani wants to set an example for other women, to show them that it is possible for them to flourish in a man-centric industry.
“I got a chance — and you too can get a chance to fulfil your dreams. Let’s soldier on and show the world we can lead,” she says.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Mhani Builder Construction & Projects
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- Matric
- Developing Women in Leadership course, University of Cape Town
- Entrepreneur certificate, Allan Gray
Your greatest achievement
I was part of the State of the Nation address debate 2021 in parliament with the deputy minister of higher education.