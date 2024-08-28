As a teacher at Cape Town High School, Adell Grobler is committed to the development and success of her pupils. With more than 30 years of teaching experience, she is head of the geography department, teaches English and has been an external geography marker for matriculants for 13 years.
Adell has also contributed by arranging team-building workshops for educators; being part of end-of-year functions for teachers and learners; been part of the valedictory and award ceremonies and led a team of educators to develop the code of conduct in 2009.
She started an adventure club at the school exposing pupils to activities such as hiking, paintballing, quad biking and zip lining, which many of them would not have had the opportunity to experience. In 2010, Adell received an award from the Western Cape education department for a 100% matric pass rate in geography for several years.
She had a student in the top 10 in Western Cape in 2020, despite the pandemic. Adell has mentored learners over the past 30 years and many have gone on to become successful professionals.
She goes above and beyond the classroom, for example, being the secretary of the North West Curriculum Board, a coordinator of the prefect system at Sol Plaatje Primary School and being a member of the school governing body.
Cape Town High School
- BA, University of the Western Cape
- Teaching diploma
Seeing young people become a better version of themselves.