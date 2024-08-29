Avela Majavu is a research and development chemist in Sibanye Stillwater Precious Metal Refinery’s research and development department. She was inspired by the doctor in her village when she was growing up and was advised to do maths and science at school. She did well in chemistry and continued with it at university, achieving a PhD in which her project was related to mining.
Avela’s career in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) has grown beyond her first dream to become a doctor. She has published in international and local journals and presented her work at conferences, including the International Conference on Coordination Chemistry in Singapore, and has also been an exchange student at the University of Florence, Italy. Her key contribution in her field is to advocate for women in mining. She participated in the Women in Mining South Africa programme as a panellist.
She also contributed to the Women in Mining South Africa Technical Committee. Avela was recognised as the 2021 Rock Star for the highest performance at Sibanye Stillwater Precious Metal Refinery. Avela is the first industrial person to be part of the South African Young Academy of Science.
She also contributes to the South African Association of PhDs’ nonprofit as a co-founder and the first deputy president. She is registering a foundation that will promote STEM careers for women and girls with disabilities and from village backgrounds.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Sibanye Stillwater Precious Metal Refinery
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- PhD Chemistry, Nelson Mandela University
- MTech Chemistry, Nelson Mandela University
- BTech Analytical Chemistry, Walter Sisulu University
- ND in Analytical Chemistry,Walter Sisulu University
- Diploma in Project Management, Varsity College
- Science Communication Certificate, Stellenbosch University
Your greatest achievement
Avela is most proud of being one of the Inspiring #50 Africa winners Women in Tech 2023.