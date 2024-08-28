As founder and director of PS Debt Management, Paulvia Shiburi assists consumers who are overwhelmed by debt. The company offers a programme designed to get them out of arrears and to start a new journey of financial freedom.
“I have been over-indebted and it affected every area of my life for the worse,” she says. When she got out of debt, Paulvia wanted to help other people who are in that situation.
“Overcoming debt is hard and it affects your mental well-being, your ability to interact socially and even your performance at work.” She wanted to provide a different service to that offered by others. She takes a more holistic approach, rather than focusing purely on clients’ finances.
“I hope to leave a legacy which will live beyond me to make sure there is a company that can stand with, and for, individuals who are in debt, not limited to managing their debts, but to make sure that their well-being is being taken care of and they are able to make sound decisions as far as finances are concerned,” she says.
Paulvia says her greatest achievement is starting a business while staying true to herself and her beliefs, and being able to contribute to the economy by providing employment for young people. She is inspired by Kathleen Hall’s words: “In every single thing you do, you are choosing a direction. Your life is a product of choices.”
The name of the organisation at which you work
PS Debt Management
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- Diploma in Financial Accounting, Intec College
- Leadership & Finance short course, GIBS Business School
- Practical leadership certificate, CFCI Bible college
Your greatest achievement
My greatest achievement is starting a business from the ground, and staying true to myself and my beliefs, and being able to contribute to the betterment of our economy by providing employment for young people who are the future.