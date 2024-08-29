Asanda Ngoasheng is an independent consultant: she’s a political analyst, a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and leadership expert, and an academic. She wears several hats, becoming, when called upon to do so, a storyteller, writer, trainer, facilitator, and media and communications consultant.
She cut her teeth in the political space as a student at Rhodes University during the time of #FeesMustFall, leading conversations and seminars on decolonisation and anti-racism.
As a social justice advocate, Asanda writes opinion pieces and academic journal articles and leads global narratives, being regularly interviewed on both local and international media platforms, particularly when events such as elections take place. She believes that she has changed the way South Africans think and talk about issues of race and diversity in schools, and supported many schools to develop DEI strategies and policies that allow them to create institutions where everyone feels they can belong.
She has done similar things in the workplace, creating a course for women called Black Women Healing, Leading and Thriving, which supports women to heal from workplace trauma, and make better workplace decisions for themselves.
She’s also built social behaviour change digital and physical campaigns on gender inequality, gender-based violence, and health and climate justice as a consultant for various nonprofits.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Independent consultant
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- Masters in International Relations, University of Witwatersrand
- BA Honours (Politics), Rhodes University
- BA (Journalism and Politics), Rhodes University
Your greatest achievement
Being consistently chosen as the official political analyst for various big media houses at big political events since 2018: official analyst for elections 2019 and 2021 (SABC); first sitting of the 7th parliament, June 2024 (Newzroom Afrika); opening of parliament, July 2024 (SABC, Newzroom Afrika); State of the Nation, from 2018 to now, (News24, eNCA, SABC, Newzroom Afrika).