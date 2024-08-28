Phumzile Chifunyise is the founder and chief executive of GreenNatives Pty Ltd trading as The Crop Box. She is responsible for the strategic direction, day-to-day operations, identifying the right partnerships with farmers and clients, product development and everything to do with growing the organisation.
In 2019, she set out to create a packhouse facility in Hammanskraal, where she is from. Then Covid-19 hit and she had to pivot her business model, which resulted in a “last-mile delivery model” in which she sourced fresh produce from farmers in Krugersdorp, which she packaged plastic-free and delivered to households in Johannesburg and elsewhere. The model grew to supplying poultry, meat and groceries on a large scale to retail, the South African National Defence Force and a hospital. Now Phumzile is focusing on smallholder farmers to have opportunities in the value chain and getting her peanut butter into retail and export markets.
Phumzile is a commissioner at the National Planning Commission, which entails providing advice through evidence-based research for the country to reach the goals of the National Development Plan by 2030. She is the task team leader for SMME Growth and Development, and focuses on unlocking blockages that prevent small, micro and medium businesses from growing.
The name of the organisation at which you work
GreenNatives Pty Ltd trading as The Crop Box
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- BA Journalism, University of Johannesburg
- Women in Agriculture executive programme, GIBS Business School
Your greatest achievement
Phumzile is proud of having been a top six finalist for the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards in 2022; selected as one of 27 national planning commissioners in 2021; and for supplying a South African Defence Force military base with farm fresh eggs and other grocery items.