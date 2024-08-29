Andisiwe Hlungwane is an education professional and community development advocate with a career focused on improving access to quality education. Inspired by her early experiences as a foundation phase teacher, Andisiwe witnessed the barriers to quality education, which fuelled her commitment to being part of the solution.
Throughout her career, she has demonstrated leadership and project management skills. Her role as a technical assistant at the African Union Commission involved contributing to capacity-building initiatives, while her tenure as a project manager at the Adopt-a-School Foundation focused on improving curricula and social welfare in schools.
Andisiwe is the programme lead for Teachers CAN and Parent Power at the DG Murray Trust, where she spearheads projects that enhance access to quality education. Her work with Teachers CAN has fostered a network of empowered teachers, while Parent Power aims to elevate parents as participants in their children’s education.
Andisiwe is involved in extracurricular activities and has received several awards. She also serves on the board of the TKLA Education Fund Trust. She is committed to leaving a legacy of empowerment and positive change in education. Her dedication is an inspiration to women and young people.
The name of the organisation at which you work
The DG Murray Trust
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- Bachelor of Commerce, Rhodes University
- Post Graduate Certificate in Education, Rhodes University
- Bachelor of Education Honours, University of the Witwatersrand
- Master of Education, University of the Witwatersrand
Your greatest achievement
Andisiwe was selected as African Youth Representative for South Africa to attend African Union Youth Volunteer Corps training in Cairo, Egypt, which provided attendees with a pan-African understanding of the development of Africa.