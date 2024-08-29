Sinqobile Khuluse is an attorney who serves as the human resources, communications and stakeholder relations executive of Sandock Austral Shipyards, which specialises in naval and commercial shipbuilding and ship repair. She likes working with people and driving high-performance teams towards a common purpose and vision.
In 2022 she was the winner of the Gender Mainstreaming Awards Positive Role Model in the Maritime Sector, an initiative of Business Engage. Among her several achievements, Sinqobile has helped to grow international trade with the companies she worked for, which has helped to create thousands of jobs for South Africans. Sinqobile is a member of several boards, including the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry Board & Council, and she occupies advisory board seats on, among others, the Ethekwini Maritime Cluster, UKZN School of Management, and with the Durban University of Technology Maritime Studies Board.
As an advocate for women in business and leadership, she belongs to several organisations, including the Women’s International Shipping and Trade Association. Raised by a hard-working social worker mother, she mentors young women and frequently presents compelling motivational talks.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Sandock Austral Shipyards (Pty) Ltd
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- Bachelor of Arts (legal studies), University of KwaZulu-Natal
- Bachelor of Law, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Your greatest achievement
Sinqobile previously served as the human resources director of Hesto Harnesses based in KwaDukuza, North of Durban. She was part of a team of four directors that secured international business which resulted in massive growth and the creation of an additional 4 000 jobs.