Clinical sociologist Mariam Seedat-Khan is an academic and author specialising in clinical and applied sociology. Her career is marked by a commitment to advancing knowledge and fostering social change through research and scholarly contributions. One of her most notable works is Women and Covid-19: A Clinical and Applied Sociological Focus on Family, Work and Community, which provides insight into the experiences of women during the pandemic.
Mariam’s expertise extends beyond traditional sociology, encompassing applied and clinical aspects that address real-world issues. She holds numerous leadership, board and trustee positions, reflecting her contribution and commitment to advancing social sciences globally.
“As an academic, I believe lifting other women is not just a responsibility but a privilege. By nurturing their growth and success, we build a stronger, more inclusive future for all women in academia and beyond. When women support each other, incredible things happen. Empowering another woman is not only an act of kindness but a powerful catalyst for change and growth,” she says.
When bringing up a child with Asperger’s syndrome, while battling breast cancer, she became an advocate for physically and neuro-diverse people.
“My story is one of profound love and perseverance, a testament to an unyielding spirit … Showing that strength and love can light the way forward, even in the darkest times,” she says.
The name of the organisation at which you work
School of Social Sciences: University of KwaZulu-Natal
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- Bachelor of Social Science, York University, Toronto, Canada
- Sociology honours and master’s, University of Natal
Your greatest achievement
My greatest achievements intersect as a mother, wife, woman and academic. Realising that extraordinary resilience and strength are demanded to navigate the journey of raising a child with Asperger’s Syndrome, while facing a personal battle with breast cancer, I was propelled into being an unwavering advocate for physically and neuro-diverse persons, ensuring support. Simultaneously, I had no choice but to confront my cancer diagnosis with courage, enduring the rigours of treatment while maintaining a demanding career. My story is one of profound love and perseverance, a testament to an unyielding spirit in the face of life’s toughest adversities. Through it all, I have emerged as a beacon of hope and inspiration for other women through cancer support initiatives and internationally accredited clinical interventions for physically and neurodiverse persons, showing that strength and love can light the way forward, even in the darkest times.
My greatest academic achievement lies in my contributions to the field of clinical sociology, particularly my work on the sociological Implications of the Covid-19 pandemic. My collective work has been instrumental in advancing the understanding of critical gendered issues and has influenced policy and social change.