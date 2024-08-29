Cheyanne Jacob is an orthotist and prosthetist who enjoys making a difference in people’s lives, both in private practice and in tertiary education. She lectures at the Durban University of Technology, where she is the head of medical orthotics and prosthetics, and where she passes on her knowledge and skills.
Cheyanne hopes to influence the next generation of orthotist and prosthetist practitioners, because her goal is to leave a positive mark in her field. Cheyanne’s work involves the design, manufacturing and fitting of splints, braces, surgical appliances and artificial limbs.
Orthotist and prosthetist practitioners are experts in rehabilitation, helping those who require orthopaedic support from injuries to the musculoskeletal system. Recently Cheyanne was head-hunted by an international med-tech company as the regional product specialist for KwaZulu-Natal, a new role that provides her with the opportunity to influence the orthotist and prosthetist and rehabilitation markets in the province.
She lives by the dictum that there is always room for improvement and self-development. She strives to find solutions to every new challenge, and strongly believes that her most significant personal and professional growth has come from the more difficult situations with which she has been faced.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Durban University of Technology
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- BHSc: Medical Orthotics and Prosthetics, Durban University of Technology
- Master’s in Health Science, Durban University of Technology
Your greatest achievement
Medical Orthotics and Prosthetics head of department