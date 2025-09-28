Hyundai Tucson review: Why diesel mid-sized SUVs are still important

The Hyundai Tucson blends sportyness with elegance.

The Hyundai Tucson got a facelift in April and looks more stylish than ever.

The Mail & Guardian had it on test for a week and found that the 2-litre turbocharged diesel engine was what made the Tucson stand out in an otherwise flooded mid-sized SUV market.

Its direct competitors are the Kia Sportage, VW Tiguan and the Haval H6. The Sportage and Tiguan are also available in diesel variants, while the Haval H6 is only available in petrol and hybrid.

The diesel Tiguan costs close to R50 000 more than the Tucson and, although the Sportage is around the same price as the Tucson, the Hyundai delivers better power output.

While all three of the competitors are excellent vehicles, and also offer better features in some aspects, the Tucson provided me with an excellent drive and fuel consumption figures that I would normally die for. I managed to average 6.5 litres/100km over the week.

The 2-litre turbodiesel engine, which delivers 137kW and 416Nm of torque, made it very easy to boost on highways. Turbo lag and wind noise were minimal and the vehicle felt very assertive on the road.

The Tucson offers a quiet and refined ride which gives comfort to the driver.

It is also no slouch on the inside and that is something that you don’t expect.

The exterior is stylish and futuristic, a look that usually points towards a sporty interior. However, Hyundai does well to make it feel very premium and posh on the inside, emphasising comfort.

There are some nice finishes and soft materials used along the dashboard to further enhance that posh experience.

The back is very spacious for passengers.

The 12.3-inch infotainment system is well integrated on the dashboard, and very responsive, and the climate-control panel sits below the infotainment system which makes it easy to navigate and adjust.

I just wish Hyundai had gone for a more stylish gear shifter to tie everything together. It detracts from what is otherwise a very elegant interior.

Pricing and verdict

The Hyundai Tucson is available in three variants: 2.0 Premium AT (petrol) priced at R559 900, R2.0D Executive AT (tested) priced at R709 900 and a R2.0D N Line AWD AT priced at R859 900.

For me, the mid-spec model is exactly where the Tucson should be playing. The diesel engine stands out and the fuel consumption is marvellous for a family car.

Overall, the Tucson impressed in every aspect for the money.