US role in Africa delivers fake democracies

Sham sovereignty: The United States and its allies do not practise democracy as a principle; they wield it as an instrument of control, especially in Africa. Photo: Evan Parker/Navy

For more than four decades, US military interventions have swept across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Eastern Europe, cloaked in the sanctimonious banners of ‘democracy’, ‘security’ and ‘humanitarianism’.

Yet, if we strip away the rhetoric, the pattern is stark: these campaigns are not crusades of principle but expeditions of plunder — oilfields, mineral wealth and strategic corridors — all marshalled to preserve global dominance.

Washington’s wars are less acts of liberation than instruments of discipline, less about protecting people than about bending nations into submission.

The paradox is brutal. Fragile democracies and hardened autocracies alike are targeted, not for their governance but for their geography, their resources or their refusal to kneel.

Sovereignty is trampled under the boots of ‘freedom’, while the United States enthrones itself as democracy’s custodian, wielding the language of rights as a weapon of coercion.

What emerges is not the defence of democracy but its distortion — democracy as leverage, democracy as conditional and democracy as mask. Behind the mask lies empire and behind empire lies the cold logic of domination.

History’s verdict is unrelenting: resistance to Western dominance is punished with ruthless precision. Kwame Nkrumah, Patrice Lumumba and Thomas Sankara were toppled not for tyranny but for the audacity to imagine Africa free.

Their assassinations and delegitimations were the price of defiance in a world where sovereignty itself is treated as provocation, while submission carries its own poison. Those who bend are rewarded with visas, prestige and protection, yet their nations remain shackled to dependency and stripped of dignity.

Kenya illustrates the bargain. When Washington suspended immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, Kenya was not merely spared but exalted, its exemption a calculated reward for strategic compliance.

Others were punished for defiance, while Kenya’s elite were shielded by proximity to power. Such exemptions expose the machinery of empire: submission buys impunity for rulers even as it mortgages the collective future. To mistake this for safety is to embrace illusion because submission is not safety; it is surrender — sovereignty hollowed out, repackaged as pragmatism and betrayal dressed in the language of partnership.

Africa’s paradox is obscene: a continent overflowing with oil, gas, cobalt and gold, yet its people remain impoverished. Exploitation is not only external; it festers within.

The continent’s leaders, stricken by a kind of ‘main character syndrome’, confuse personal prestige with national progress and fatally curate images of power, bask in vanity projects and mistake spectacle for statesmanship.

This narcissism corrodes empathy, breeds transactional politics and leaves Africa exposed to manipulation by external powers. Dependency, then, is not merely imposed; it is actively maintained by elites who conflate survival with sovereignty and spectacle with leadership.

The United States and its allies do not practise democracy as a principle; they wield it as an instrument of control. Their preaching on democracy is selective, their standards elastic and their outrage at its violation conveniently timed.

Saudi Arabia, a kingdom without elections, is showered with weapons. Egypt, born of a military coup, is rewarded with torrents of aid. Equatorial Guinea, a dictatorship suffocating its people, funnels oil profits to Western capitals, yet there are no sanctions, no democracy emergency laments or calls for regime change.

The lesson is clear: democracy in Washington’s playbook is not a universal value but a lever, invoked when nations resist economic control, claim authority over their own resources or chart independent destinies.

Then democracy suddenly matters, weaponised as justification for intervention, destabilisation and punishment. When nations submit — when they bend and deliver resources into Western hands — democracy vanishes, replaced with prestige, protection and impunity.

This is not democracy; it is conditional obedience masquerading as principle, a hierarchy of belonging where sovereignty is tolerated only if it serves external interests. Africa and the Global South must see it for what it is: a subjective system of control dressed in the language of freedom, rhetoric weaponised to discipline the defiant and reward the compliant.

The alleged abduction claim involving Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro requires verification and attribution and should not be presented as fact without sourcing.

When nations dare to control their own resources, democracy ceases to be a principle and becomes a conditional privilege. Once guns and explosives enter the arena, democracy has already vacated the room, replaced by the raw calculus of power.

Washington’s justification — ‘drugs and democracy’ — is framed as a mask; the deeper argument presented here is oil and defiance, Venezuela’s refusal to bow to imperial dictates.

This is framed as a pattern. The question is not whether such interventions occur but how they are interpreted and evidenced. The question is who will be next. Venezuela is presented as a warning — a lesson in power and sovereignty.

The Sahel, the Great Lakes and the Horn of Africa — regions rich in gold, cobalt, oil and fertile land — remain trapped in perpetual fragility. This instability is presented as structural and sustained by external interests that profit from weak states and fractured sovereignties. Where resources abound, US military power is described as appearing under the rhetoric of ‘security’ and ‘counter-terrorism’, while serving strategic interests.

In these theatres, sovereignty is not a sacred principle but a negotiable commodity, traded in the marketplace of global power. Africa’s wealth becomes its curse, its nations reduced to pawns in a geopolitical game whose rules are written in Washington and enforced with drones, bases and interventions.

Africa cannot outmanoeuvre an empire with rhetoric or lamentation; survival demands a deliberate, uncompromising strategy. Sovereignty must be defended not in speeches but in structures and policies that dismantle dependency and reclaim agency.

Every foreign investment must carry clear conditions: technology transfer, patent sharing and genuine local ownership. Africa must refuse to remain an assembly line for foreign wealth while its people inherit only wages and waste.

Sovereignty cannot be defended in fragments; it requires continental solidarity. The African Union must evolve from a ceremonial body into a strategic shield, coordinating policies that resist divide-and-rule and present a united front against manipulation.

Africa’s resource wealth — oil, cobalt, gold and rare earths — must cease to be a curse and become a source of development, harnessed for citizen welfare rather than siphoned into foreign vaults.

This demands confronting Africa’s own betrayal: leaders intoxicated by vanity and spectacle must give way to those who see sovereignty as duty, not performance. Complicity is treason; renewal is survival.

Finally, democracy must be wrested from Western hands and redefined as an African principle, rooted in accountability, dignity and people’s power, not conditional aid or external approval. It must cease to be a weapon against the defiant and become a shield for the sovereign.

Africa’s path forward is clear: sovereignty institutionalised, solidarity uncompromising, democracy reclaimed. Anything less is capitulation — a surrender of destiny to those who profit from fragility.

The unfinished revolution of African independence was never about flags or anthems; it was about the uncompromising right to shape destiny.Sovereignty was meant to be substance, not spectacle.

Until Africa confronts the hypocrisy of Western interventions and dismantles the complicity of its own elites, the continent will remain captive — its wealth siphoned, its agency undermined and its future mortgaged to external interests.

Africa must therefore reclaim democracy, strip it of imperial distortions and redefine it on its own terms: accountability to citizens, not obedience to foreign capitals.

Democracy must be wielded as a shield of sovereignty, not dangled as a carrot or wielded as a stick. Anything less is surrender, a betrayal of generations who fought for independence.

The revolution remains unfinished but renewal is possible if Africa confronts both external aggressors and internal collaborators who sustain dependency.

Wellington Muzengeza is an independent journalist, political risk analyst and urban strategist offering insight on urban planning, infrastructure, leadership succession and governance reform across Africa’s evolving post-liberation and urban landscapes.