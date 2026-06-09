Growing criticism across Africa questions South Africa's handling of migration, with countries like the Republic of Congo and Malawi…
As South Africa moves to tighten immigration controls amid growing concern over undocumented migration, <u>Kenya’s</u>…
At the centre of it is London mining investor INIHC’s arbitration battle over the billion-dollar Black Volta gold project
Eswatini has signed a $300 million agreement with Taiwan to build a massive strategic oil reserve but the project is raising difficult questions in a country battling deepening…
Malawi’s industrial strategy has achieved only 40% of its targets, while core industrial capacity continues to weaken
Contributions from controversial regional figures revive scrutiny over governance and political influence
A bank that ceased operations more than two decades ago is seeking compensation from Malawi that could approach a 10th of the country’s annual budget, following a court ruling…
New research links rural solar adoption to mobile money use, while raising concerns about inequality
At the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Makhtar Diop calls for bold investment, private sector leadership and structural reforms
Seven deaths in southern Malawi expose legal gaps, weak prosecutions and a colonial law that authorities say is no longer fit to manage modern waves of panic-driven violence
For the families of the nine victims who died on a remote hillside in northern Malawi, the question that first emerged after the crash remains unresolved. The country’s third…
Kenyan President William Ruto says bilateral trade between Kenya and Tanzania is expected to surpass $1bn in 2026, citing growing investment, regional integration and stronger…
Malawi’s rollout of a digital tax platform has triggered widespread business protests, with traders arguing that economic pressures and foreign exchange shortages were ignored…
Inflation in mainland Tanzania is expected to remain within the 3% to 5% target range, supported by stable food supply and exchange rate stability
The unusually forceful intervention highlights concerns about governance in the management of public retirement savings
More than a year after the fatal Malawi Defence Force plane crash that killed Saulos Chilima, lawmakers have ordered forensic exhumations amid lingering questions over the…
A Tanzanian commission investigating deadly unrest following the October 2025 general election has recommended national reconciliation, criminal investigations and fast-tracking…
She has committed to implement recommendations from the commission, including reconciliation efforts, constitutional reforms and further investigations
Presenting the report, the commission’s chairperson Judge Chande Othman said the inquiry drew on extensive evidence from both primary and secondary sources, including…