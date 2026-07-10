Early warning system on Lake Victoria proves AI’s potential to prevent fish kills

For years, fish farmers at Dunga Beach, along Kenya’s stretch of Lake Victoria, lived with a dread that never really left them. They could end one day looking out at cages packed with healthy tilapia and begin the next staring at a surface strewn with dead fish.

Their entire catch would be lost overnight, with little warning and even less explanation.

For many years, fish farmers along Kenya’s shores of Lake Victoria lived with constant uncertainty. Farmers operating cage aquaculture systems frequently experienced sudden mass fish deaths that wiped out entire harvests overnight. Healthy tilapia stocks could disappear within hours, leaving farmers with major financial losses and no clear explanation of what had gone wrong.

A turning point came in February 2026 when fish farmers at Dunga Beach in Kisumu received urgent text-message alerts on their phones. The alerts were generated by a new AI-powered underwater monitoring system that had detected dangerously low dissolved oxygen levels in the lake. Instead of waiting until fish began dying, farmers were warned early enough to act. More than 300 farmers coordinated efforts to move more than 450 fish cages into safer waters, successfully preventing what could have been another devastating fish kill.

The impact on farmers was immediate and dramatic. Didi Victor, a fish farmer at Dunga Beach, described the event as transformative, saying: “This is a miracle. This is one of its kind on Lake Victoria. We used to have fish kills and we never knew what was happening.”

The AI system was developed through a partnership between the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI) and Nairobi-based ShoShin Innovation Hub. Underwater sensors continuously measure water-quality indicators and send data to cloud servers, where AI algorithms analyse trends and predict dangerous conditions. Farmers then receive simple SMS messages advising actions such as slowing feeding or moving cages before fish deaths occur.

The need for such a solution has grown increasingly urgent. ShoShin Innovation Hub CEO Naftal Obwoni said fish kills between 2024 and 2025 wiped out nearly $1 million (around R16m) worth of fish stock at Dunga Beach alone.

Cage farming had promised economic growth and food security but recurring fish mortality events threatened farmer incomes and investor confidence.