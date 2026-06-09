A crucial agreement between the Robert Gumede-led Vision Group and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has successfully halted…
Five decades after the watershed 1976 youth uprisings, the country is still pondering ways of repaying the huge debt of gratitude it owes the brave learners who took on the might…
Our unemployment rate , currently sitting at 32.7% makes for very depressing reading. The picture gets even more gloomy when we consider the fact that people who are willing and…
Africa must embrace nuclear energy to power economic growth and meet Agenda 2063 goals
Our simple argument is that the Second Scramble for Africa shouldn’t happen on our watch when we have so much at our disposal to avert this age-old plunder. It is a shameful…
This is what makes youth unemployment especially dangerous. A country in which nearly half of young work-seekers cannot find employment is not merely experiencing a cyclical…
Let us be fair: allegations of a deteriorating corporate culture within the institution remain just that—allegations—until proven otherwise. However, the issues presented to us…
As we commemorate Workers Day 2026, and 32 years into democracy, it is time for us to reflect on the rights of workers and confront unemployment
We will tell our fallen heroes that when they ran to the world in anguish seeking help against the racist Nationalist regime, at present, the world looks to us for help
Ramaphosa must now turn to the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), which faces allegations of corporate governance failures similar to the PIC case. The latest concerns are…
But as they mourn, remember and reflect on their past, Rwandans are building their country into one of the continent’s shining examples of what can be done when the people unite…
The senseless US-Israel war has caused economic tremors around the world and sucked all of us into an unprecedented crisis characterised by soaring oil prices, the wanton…
The young lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight outside the offices of the Council for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in the Johannesburg CBD
Saturday, 21 March, marks 66 years since 69 people were killed and close to 200 others injured when police opened fire on marchers in Sharpeville on this date in 1960. All things…
The war in the Middle East isn’t coming to our doorstep- it is already here. You will feel it at the pumps, in the supermarket aisles and in your beer mug. The ripple effect of…
All Trump and his cheerleader Netanyahu have done is drag the rest of us to the precipice of World War III, a move all abstemious global voices should condemn in the strongest…
On paper, Godongwana presented a credible framework that marks a turning point for South Africa
At a time when rampant unemployment — one of the country’s biggest crises and a national emergency — takes root, the looming jobs bloodbath will decimate not only the sugar…
As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepared to present his State of the Nation address (Sona) on Thursday, his second in the government of national unity (GNU), residents of some…