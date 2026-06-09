Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian

Editorial

BAFANA BAFANA

Editorial: Thank you, Bafana Bafana

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Ghost towns: The mills in Tongaat, Maidstone and Felixton have fallen silent. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy
SUGAR INDUSTRY

Black capital saves sugar giant

A crucial agreement between the Robert Gumede-led Vision Group and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has successfully halted…

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Sam Nzima’s photograph of Hector Pieterson.

Editorial: This isn’t what Hector died for

Five decades after the watershed 1976 youth uprisings, the country is still pondering ways of repaying the huge debt of gratitude it owes the brave learners who took on the might…

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3 min read
Our unemployment rate , currently sitting at 32.7% makes for very depressing reading. The picture gets even more gloomy when we consider the fact that people who are willing and still able, have stopped looking for work. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
EDITORIAL

It’s a tough life

Our unemployment rate , currently sitting at 32.7% makes for very depressing reading. The picture gets even more gloomy when we consider the fact that people who are willing and…

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3 min read
President Paul Kagame hosted the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa (NEISA) at the Kigali Convention Centre from May 18 to 22
AFRICAN UNION COMMISSION

Nuclear energy is a must

Africa must embrace nuclear energy to power economic growth and meet Agenda 2063 goals

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Africa does not lack ideals; it has proclaimed them often and well. What it now requires is discipline, execution and political courage on a continental scale. The most fitting tribute to the founders will not be remembrance. It will be readiness.
AFRICA DAY

Africa must rise, for good

Our simple argument is that the Second Scramble for Africa shouldn’t happen on our watch when we have so much at our disposal to avert this age-old plunder. It is a shameful…

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The unemployment rate has climbed again, reaching 32.7%, while youth unemployment has surged to 45.8%.
EDITORIAL

Joblessness remains a bugbear

This is what makes youth unemployment especially dangerous. A country in which nearly half of young work-seekers cannot find employment is not merely experiencing a cyclical…

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The IDC should establish an independent forum to address employee relations issues. Photo: -File
ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION

Editorial: IDC decline should be arrested

Let us be fair: allegations of a deteriorating corporate culture within the institution remain just that—allegations—until proven otherwise. However, the issues presented to us…

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As we commemorate Workers Day 2026, and 32 years into democracy, it is time for us to reflect on the rights of workers and confront unemployment. (SAFTU)
COSATU

Editorial: Workers’ Day 32 years on

As we commemorate Workers Day 2026, and 32 years into democracy, it is time for us to reflect on the rights of workers and confront unemployment

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2 min read
On 27 April, Freedom Day we hand over our report card to those — too numerous to mention — who laid down their lives for the freedom we enjoy. Photo: ANC Gauteng
APARTHEID

Freedom in our lifetime

We will tell our fallen heroes that when they ran to the world in anguish seeking help against the racist Nationalist regime, at present, the world looks to us for help

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3 min read
The IDC should establish an independent forum to address employee relations issues. Photo: -File
AGRO AND SERVICES INDUSTRIES

IDC deal must be scrutinised

Ramaphosa must now turn to the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), which faces allegations of corporate governance failures similar to the PIC case. The latest concerns are…

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2 min read
The commemoration, Kwibuka (which means “to remember” in Kinyarwanda), begins on April 7. The country remains in mourning for the rest of the month. Photo: Supplied
EDITORIAL

Kwibuka32: Never and never again

But as they mourn, remember and reflect on their past, Rwandans are building their country into one of the continent’s shining examples of what can be done when the people unite…

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3 min read
US President Donald Trump and his Israeli ally Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s shambolic war has shut the Strait of Hormuz, creating a diplomatic fallout with US allies. Photo: Avi Ohayon (GPO)
AMERICAN

Easter in the time of war

The senseless US-Israel war has caused economic tremors around the world and sucked all of us into an unprecedented crisis characterised by soaring oil prices, the wanton…

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BOSASA

Anger over lawyer’s murder

The young lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight outside the offices of the Council for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in the Johannesburg CBD

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EDITORIAL

Editorial: Sharpville 69 deserve more than this

Saturday, 21 March, marks 66 years since 69 people were killed and close to 200 others injured when police opened fire on marchers in Sharpeville on this date in 1960. All things…

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A US marine observes nearby vessels from the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), during a strait transit at the Strait of Hormuz. (Cpl. Adam Dublinske/Released)
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

Editorial: The high cost of war

The war in the Middle East isn’t coming to our doorstep- it is already here. You will feel it at the pumps, in the supermarket aisles and in your beer mug. The ripple effect of…

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3 min read
The genocidal mentality of the US and Israel is a supremacist nexus of settler colonialism and endless wars. With Trump and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu presiding, the logic replicates with renewed force. (X)
EDITORIAL

US, Israel triggering WWIII

All Trump and his cheerleader Netanyahu have done is drag the rest of us to the precipice of World War III, a move all abstemious global voices should condemn in the strongest…

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2 min read
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
BUDGET 2026

Editorial: A decent budget but let’s see…

On paper, Godongwana presented a credible framework that marks a turning point for South Africa

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For THL, an iconic South African company that employs thousands, its end is bitter and must be averted. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy
BOTSWANA

Editorial: Tongaat Hulett must be saved

At a time when rampant unemployment — one of the country’s biggest crises and a national emergency — takes root, the looming jobs bloodbath will decimate not only the sugar…

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Joburg mayor Dada Morero, alongside MMC Jack Sekwaila is addressing the ongoing water challenges facing Johannesburg in a media briefing at the Brixton Reservoir.
2025 STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS

Editorial: Taps – and residents’ patience – run dry

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepared to present his State of the Nation address (Sona) on Thursday, his second in the government of national unity (GNU), residents of some…

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