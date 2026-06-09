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Mail & Guardian

News

FOOTBALL

Bafana Bafana crash out of FIFA World Cup in Round of 32

  • Eyaaz Matwadia
1 min read
STEM

Daveyton teenager reaching for the stars through science and innovation

George Tsoametsi, an 18-year-old from Daveyton's Chief Albert Luthuli township, is making waves in science. Despite limited resources,…

6 min read
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for public works and infrastructure Martin Meyer. (@KZNPublicWorks/X)
KZN PUBLIC WORKS

KZN public works unleashes more artisans as it sets its sights on slashing R25m annual outsourcing bill 

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is recruiting its own artisans to cut down on exorbitant outsourcing costs, which previously exceeded R25 million…

  • Sandile Motha
2 min read
SOWETO UPRISING

Piece of cutting-edge journalism resonates, 50 years later

A powerful 1976 article by veteran journalist Dr. Mothobi Mutloatse, titled ‘Leaders Lash "Stupid" Education System’ and published in the Weekend World, is being included in a…

  • Brian Sokutu
3 min read
MANUFACTURING

Coatings and paints industry set for growth

The Coatings For Africa 2026 exhibition in Johannesburg concludes with local manufacturers expressing optimism about the projected $892 million growth in Southern Africa's paints…

  • Brian Sokutu
3 min read
HUMAN RIGHTS

'The law is clear': Sasha Stevenson fights back as vigilantes try to keep migrants out of clinics

Sasha Stevenson, Executive Director of SECTION27, reflects on over a decade of fighting for human rights in South Africa. From securing healthcare access for migrants against…

  • Sean Christie
17 min read
FOOTBALL

Fifa’s mandatory hydration breaks: Ruining football’s soul, one three-minute pause at a time

Fifa's mandatory three-minute hydration breaks are transforming football, eroding its continuous flow and turning it into segmented television content. This piece argues that…

  • Lelo Mzaca
3 min read
SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa pins tourism hopes on new Air Europa route to Spain

South Africa anticipates a significant boost to its tourism and trade sectors with the launch of Air Europa's new direct flight service between Johannesburg and Madrid. This…

  • Hasina Kathrada
4 min read
Call for accountability: Concerns about the criteria used and process followed in awarding the deal to Tinley Leisure Women Investments continue to linger. Photo: Supplied
BUSINESS AND FINANCE

Trust questions IDC equity to ‘outsiders’

The R2.1 billion Club Med deal faces scrutiny as Chief Jiba Magwaza of the Magwaza Royal Trusts in KwaZulu-Natal criticizes the involvement of Tinley Leisure Women Investments…

  • Brian Sokutu
9 min read
Sweetheart deal: Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala agreed to be called by the state to testify in subsequent cases, including against his co-accused. Photo: File
SAPS

Matlala secures eight-year plea deal as state witness

Businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has pleaded guilty to fraud, corruption and money laundering charges linked to the R360 million South African Police Service (SAPS) healthcare…

  • Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
4 min read
Roadblock: Cheap sugar imports, mainly from India, Guatemala, Brazil and Thailand, are killing the struggling industry. Photo: Delwyn Versamy
SUGAR INDUSTRY

R1.5bn lost to cheap sugar imports

South Africa's sugar industry has lost an estimated R1.5 billion due to a surge in cheap sugar imports, primarily from India, Guatemala, Brazil, and Thailand. Despite a recent…

  • Sandile Motha
6 min read
Engineering marvel: The A-Class didn't lose its way . . . it just grew up, put on a sharp suit and traded its engineering calculator for a digital smartphone.
MERCEDES BENZ
Video

From R170k to R890k: How the Mercedes-Benz A-Class grew up

A sentimental journey comparing the 2006 Mercedes-Benz A170 Avantgarde, a car that introduced the author to motoring, with its modern descendant, the 2026 A200 Night Edition,…

7 min read
BAFANA BAFANA

Editorial: Thank you, Bafana Bafana

Thapelo Maseko's solitary goal against South Korea has etched his name in history, as Bafana Bafana qualify for the last 32 knockout stages of the 2026 Fifa World Cup for the…

  • Editorial
2 min read
YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT

When survival becomes the business plan: how a 21-year-old designer is building a future beyond unemployment

The story of youth unemployment in South Africa is often told through percentages, economic forecasts and reports about a shrinking job market. But behind the figures are young…

  • Amahle Banda
7 min read
BAFANA BAFANA

Bafana Bafana make history and advance to World Cup round of 32

Bafana Bafana have made history by advancing to the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time. South Africa secured their spot with a crucial win over Korea Republic, coupled…

  • Eyaaz Matwadia
1 min read
Water crisis looms
KZN WATER CRISIS

R4bn down the drain as KZN sheds 60% in non-revenue water

KwaZulu-Natal municipalities are losing close to R4 billion annually in water revenue, with eThekwini accounting for half of this. Revelations from a provincial water summit…

  • Sandile Motha
2 min read
NEF CEO Mziwabantu Dayimani (back row, left) with general counsel Karishma Govender, joined by NEF staff, congratulating reciipients of the fund launched to empower the black legal fraternity.
LEGAL SECTOR

SA legal sector set for a major shake-up

South Africa's legal sector remains largely untransformed after three decades of democracy, with white partners dominating top firms. The Legal Sector Codes are set to address…

  • Brian Sokutu
6 min read
EKURHULENI

Mkhwanazi admits Matlala police clearance certificate was fraudulent

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has admitted to the Madlanga Commission that a police clearance certificate submitted for…

  • Nkateko Joseph Mabasa
3 min read
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Record-Breaking Ronaldo: The eternal goalscorer who defies history

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again rewritten the record books, becoming the first man to score in six different FIFA World Cups. This milestone is a testament to the Portuguese…

  • Lelo Mzaca
4 min read
Scores of growers rely on THL-owned sugar mills. Three of the mills — Amatigulu, Darnall and Maidstone — are on the North Coast of KZN. The growers use the mills to crush cane. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Withdrawal of Tongaat Hulett liquidation signals renewed confidence in the sugar sector, say ANC and Saftu

If the Durban High Court had given the provisional liquidation of KwaZulu-Natal sugar giant Tongaat Hulett Limited (THL) the green light, it would have spelt catastrophe for the…

  • Sandile Motha
5 min read