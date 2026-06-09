George Tsoametsi, an 18-year-old from Daveyton's Chief Albert Luthuli township, is making waves in science. Despite limited resources,…
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is recruiting its own artisans to cut down on exorbitant outsourcing costs, which previously exceeded R25 million…
A powerful 1976 article by veteran journalist Dr. Mothobi Mutloatse, titled ‘Leaders Lash "Stupid" Education System’ and published in the Weekend World, is being included in a…
The Coatings For Africa 2026 exhibition in Johannesburg concludes with local manufacturers expressing optimism about the projected $892 million growth in Southern Africa's paints…
Sasha Stevenson, Executive Director of SECTION27, reflects on over a decade of fighting for human rights in South Africa. From securing healthcare access for migrants against…
Fifa's mandatory three-minute hydration breaks are transforming football, eroding its continuous flow and turning it into segmented television content. This piece argues that…
South Africa anticipates a significant boost to its tourism and trade sectors with the launch of Air Europa's new direct flight service between Johannesburg and Madrid. This…
The R2.1 billion Club Med deal faces scrutiny as Chief Jiba Magwaza of the Magwaza Royal Trusts in KwaZulu-Natal criticizes the involvement of Tinley Leisure Women Investments…
Businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has pleaded guilty to fraud, corruption and money laundering charges linked to the R360 million South African Police Service (SAPS) healthcare…
South Africa's sugar industry has lost an estimated R1.5 billion due to a surge in cheap sugar imports, primarily from India, Guatemala, Brazil, and Thailand. Despite a recent…
A sentimental journey comparing the 2006 Mercedes-Benz A170 Avantgarde, a car that introduced the author to motoring, with its modern descendant, the 2026 A200 Night Edition,…
Thapelo Maseko's solitary goal against South Korea has etched his name in history, as Bafana Bafana qualify for the last 32 knockout stages of the 2026 Fifa World Cup for the…
The story of youth unemployment in South Africa is often told through percentages, economic forecasts and reports about a shrinking job market. But behind the figures are young…
Bafana Bafana have made history by advancing to the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time. South Africa secured their spot with a crucial win over Korea Republic, coupled…
KwaZulu-Natal municipalities are losing close to R4 billion annually in water revenue, with eThekwini accounting for half of this. Revelations from a provincial water summit…
South Africa's legal sector remains largely untransformed after three decades of democracy, with white partners dominating top firms. The Legal Sector Codes are set to address…
Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has admitted to the Madlanga Commission that a police clearance certificate submitted for…
Cristiano Ronaldo has once again rewritten the record books, becoming the first man to score in six different FIFA World Cups. This milestone is a testament to the Portuguese…
If the Durban High Court had given the provisional liquidation of KwaZulu-Natal sugar giant Tongaat Hulett Limited (THL) the green light, it would have spelt catastrophe for the…