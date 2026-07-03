How the Yeoville Bellevue Civic Movement is organising for change

What began as a campaign against prolonged electricity disruptions has grown into a grassroots movement determined to improve everyday life in Yeoville and Bellevue East.

Residents from the two Johannesburg neighbourhoods formed The Yeoville Bellevue Civic Movement (YBCM) in 2024, in response to an unscheduled four-hour electricity rotation schedule that went beyond the country’s regular load-shedding programme.

Frustrated by the additional outages, residents mobilised through WhatsApp, launched a petition and rallied under the slogan, “No Electricity, No Vote”. The additional electricity rotation was suspended within a week of the campaign, YBCM co-founder Nomsa Mbatha said.

The movement’s work recently featured in the Public Affairs Research Institute’s Urban Crisis Seminar Series 2026, which brings together community organisations, researchers and policymakers to examine Johannesburg’s urban governance and service delivery challenges.

During the seminar, Mbatha reflected on the YBCM's experience of community organising and the lessons it offers for other neighbourhoods facing similar challenges.

“We realised that when people come together around a common issue, they can make things happen,” she said.