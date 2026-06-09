Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian

Thought Leader

MOTORSPORT

From strip of road to famous racetrack

  • Ash Müller
6 min read
SOUTH AFRICA

We must question who benefits from black people turning against one another

Makashule Gana of RISE Mzansi questions the systemic failures in South Africa's immigration system, highlighting the ease of illegal entry…

  • Makashule Gana
7 min read
GENDER BASED VIOLENCE

Violence at home is linked yet protection is not

South African law acknowledges the link between violence against women and children in the same homes, but current systems often split these realities, leaving families to…

  • Rethabile Mosese
4 min read
SOUTH AFRICAN FOOTBALL

Bafana Bafana's victory over South Korea is about more than football; it is a lesson in believing again

Bafana Bafana's unforgettable victory over South Korea sparked joy and a renewed sense of hope across South Africa. After years of unfulfilled promise, this win signals a…

  • Thabiso Senatla
4 min read
One kilogram gold bars.
MALAWI

Malawi’s gold reserve strategy reversed amid forex difficulties

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) sold approximately 590kg of artisanal gold in 2026 to secure funds for fuel imports, despite previous commitments to retain it as a strategic…

  • Collins Mtika
6 min read
HIGHER EDUCATION

Foreign academics are not the problem South African universities need to solve

A parliamentary briefing by Minister Buti Manamela has reignited the debate around foreign academics in South African universities. While public concern about employment is…

  • Nancy Dusani
6 min read
AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Affordable rental housing belongs in the infrastructure conversation

Affordable housing is fundamental to how cities operate, influencing access to work, education, and overall quality of life. This article explores how investment in quality…

  • Shaila Desai
4 min read
FREEDOM CHARTER

The Freedom Charter turns a rocky 71

As the Freedom Charter marks 71 years since its adoption, this article reflects on its profound vision for a society founded on equality, citizenship, and shared prosperity, and…

  • Cornelius Monama
7 min read
AFRICA

Behind the March and March hype

In the current hype surrounding 'mabahambe' (they must go) in South Africa, we risk losing an important opportunity for serious intellectual and analytical engagement. This piece…

  • Edith Dinong Phaswana
5 min read
Trends: Several forces are creating fertile ground for investors to overemphasise the importance of recent events in assessing the future. Photo: Credit Magnific
INVESTING

Investors at risk of biases

How investors interpret shifts during periods of uncertainty depends on recent and generational experience. When these go unchecked, they harden into biases that obscure…

  • Horacia Naidoo-McCarthy
4 min read
TANZANIA

Tanzania is paying its own way and investors are taking note

Tanzania unveils its most ambitious budget yet, a record $23.8 billion spending plan for 2026-27, largely financed by domestic sources. This move signals a strategic shift…

  • Brian Hungwe
4 min read
Hostility: South Africa is broken ... but it must not become brutal, if we want renewal, we must confront systems, not strangers.
SOUTH AFRICA

A broken home looking for a villain to blame

As many marched to demand the removal of undocumented migrants from South Africa, the message was clear: migrants must go. But this article argues that the anger is misdirected,…

  • Kwezi Sontange
8 min read
Inequality: The skewed economic system in the country dictates who works, who owns and who thrives. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy
SOUTH AFRICA

Unite, from Soweto to the Sahara

South Africans are protesting unemployment, poor services, and crime, but their anger is misdirected. This article argues that African immigrants are not the enemy; the real…

  • Daud Kayisi
4 min read
SOUTH AFRICA

SA needs law, order and unity, not violence and hatred

South Africa grapples with serious challenges surrounding immigration and xenophobia. This moment demands calm leadership to address public concerns about jobs, crime, and…

  • Mampapatla Madikoto
4 min read
Support system: The real value of technology lies in its ability to connect communities, institutions and information systems. Photo: Home Affairs
IMMIGRATION

Citizens in immigration governance needed

South Africa's immigration debate is highly polarised, focusing on border security and crime. However, the core issue is the state's limited capacity to monitor compliance. This…

  • Lesedi Senamele Matlala
5 min read
Entrepreneurial ecosystem: The township economy demonstrates that economic participation can emerge even under difficult circumstances when entrepreneurial systems are present. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy
TOWNSHIP ECONOMY

Lessons for SA from the township economy

Migration and employment are often discussed through competition, but the success of South Africa's township economy reveals a more fundamental question: Why do some…

  • Lehlohonolo Gabriel Mambona
7 min read
Control: A nation must know who enters its borders, who resides in them and under what law. Without order, social instability becomes inevitable. Photo: Department of Home Affairs
SOUTH AFRICA

Resolve the crisis without Afrophobia

Businessman and ANC activist George Dingizulu Moyo, rooted in Alexandra's struggle and with Zimbabwean heritage, reflects on South Africa's immigration crisis. He advocates for…

  • George Dingizulu Moyo
5 min read
ETHIOPIA

Ethiopia: In the final phase of dialogue

Ethiopia, a nation with a rich history of independence and unique socio-political culture, is now in the final phase of an unprecedented national dialogue. The Ethiopian National…

  • Dessie Alebachew Maru
8 min read
Malawian nationals are gathered to board bases home.
SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa’s crisis of state authority and when citizens begin deporting people

South Africa is grappling with a crisis that extends beyond immigration, questioning the very essence of governance. Anti-immigration groups like Operation Dudula and March and…

  • Shabodien Roomanay
7 min read
MUNICIPAL FINANCE

Allegations of irregular appointment of a law firm and inflated legal bills rock a North West municipality

Cash-strapped Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality has exceeded its legal budget by more than R4.5 million, with total legal expenditure reaching R7 570 321.48 despite an…

  • Kenneth Moeng Kgwadi
4 min read