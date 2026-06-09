Makashule Gana of RISE Mzansi questions the systemic failures in South Africa's immigration system, highlighting the ease of illegal entry…
South African law acknowledges the link between violence against women and children in the same homes, but current systems often split these realities, leaving families to…
Bafana Bafana's unforgettable victory over South Korea sparked joy and a renewed sense of hope across South Africa. After years of unfulfilled promise, this win signals a…
The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) sold approximately 590kg of artisanal gold in 2026 to secure funds for fuel imports, despite previous commitments to retain it as a strategic…
A parliamentary briefing by Minister Buti Manamela has reignited the debate around foreign academics in South African universities. While public concern about employment is…
Affordable housing is fundamental to how cities operate, influencing access to work, education, and overall quality of life. This article explores how investment in quality…
As the Freedom Charter marks 71 years since its adoption, this article reflects on its profound vision for a society founded on equality, citizenship, and shared prosperity, and…
In the current hype surrounding 'mabahambe' (they must go) in South Africa, we risk losing an important opportunity for serious intellectual and analytical engagement. This piece…
How investors interpret shifts during periods of uncertainty depends on recent and generational experience. When these go unchecked, they harden into biases that obscure…
Tanzania unveils its most ambitious budget yet, a record $23.8 billion spending plan for 2026-27, largely financed by domestic sources. This move signals a strategic shift…
As many marched to demand the removal of undocumented migrants from South Africa, the message was clear: migrants must go. But this article argues that the anger is misdirected,…
South Africans are protesting unemployment, poor services, and crime, but their anger is misdirected. This article argues that African immigrants are not the enemy; the real…
South Africa grapples with serious challenges surrounding immigration and xenophobia. This moment demands calm leadership to address public concerns about jobs, crime, and…
South Africa's immigration debate is highly polarised, focusing on border security and crime. However, the core issue is the state's limited capacity to monitor compliance. This…
Migration and employment are often discussed through competition, but the success of South Africa's township economy reveals a more fundamental question: Why do some…
Businessman and ANC activist George Dingizulu Moyo, rooted in Alexandra's struggle and with Zimbabwean heritage, reflects on South Africa's immigration crisis. He advocates for…
Ethiopia, a nation with a rich history of independence and unique socio-political culture, is now in the final phase of an unprecedented national dialogue. The Ethiopian National…
South Africa is grappling with a crisis that extends beyond immigration, questioning the very essence of governance. Anti-immigration groups like Operation Dudula and March and…
Cash-strapped Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality has exceeded its legal budget by more than R4.5 million, with total legal expenditure reaching R7 570 321.48 despite an…