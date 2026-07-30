Auctioning the soul of the World Cup

There is a deepening sense of alarm across the football world. World football governing body Fifa’s plan to sell stakes in its major competitions, including the flagship World Cup, has ignited fierce opposition from confederations, national associations and fans who fear that the game’s most sacred tournament is being treated as just another asset for private investors.

A cake for anyone with deep enough pockets to cut. The English Football Association (FA) has declared itself “deeply concerned.” Europe’s Uefa’s 55 member nations are preparing an emergency meeting.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) has joined the chorus of dissent. What should have been a carefully governed discussion about the future of the sport has instead become a fiery public rupture, exposing once again the uneasy relationship between football’s custodians and the commercial forces that increasingly shape it.

At the heart of the controversy is Fifa’s proposal to create a commercial subsidiary that would run its main events, among them the men’s and women’s World Cups and the Club World Cup. External investors would be invited to buy stakes in this entity.

On paper, the governing body presents the idea as a pragmatic response to the need for greater resources. Fifa has spoken of extending global development funding to $10 billion and offering each of its 211 member associations the chance to access up to $20 million in one-off capital.

The stated ambition is to grow the game worldwide. Yet the manner of the announcement and the substance of the plan, have triggered profound unease. The fear is straightforward: once private capital owns a slice of the competitions, the pressure for relentless expansion, calendar congestion and revenue maximisation will become harder to resist.

Influence over the World Cup, the tournament that still defines the sport for hundreds of millions, would no longer rest solely with the game’s traditional stakeholders.

The English FA’s response captured the prevailing mood with unusual bluntness. “We were completely unaware of this proposal and have no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is and what conditions are attached,” the association stated. It continued: “Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point and the apparent substance and principles involved.

When the proposal is shared in the full and transparent way now promised by Fifa, we will make our views clear and comment further.”

The language is measured but the implication is clear. A decision of this magnitude appears to have been developed without meaningful consultation with the very bodies that make up Fifa’s membership. That absence of process is not a minor procedural slip. It strikes at the legitimacy of any subsequent commercial arrangement.

Uefa condemned the plans, declaring that they had “crossed a line.” The 55 member associations are expected to gather imminently to coordinate their position. For Uefa, the proposal is not merely an unwelcome surprise. It represents a fundamental challenge to the principle that the World Cup and related competitions belong to the football family rather than to investors seeking returns.

The history between Fifa and Uefa is already strained. The idea of a World Cup every two years, floated in 2021 by former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger in his capacity as Fifa’s chief of global football development, provoked fierce resistance from European stakeholders, who argued it would further distort an already overcrowded calendar. That earlier clash has not been forgotten.

The current episode feels, to many in Europe, like another attempt to prioritise growth metrics over sporting integrity and player welfare.

Concacaf has voiced parallel concerns. The confederation, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean and which has just lived through a World Cup cycle, issued a statement expressing deep worry at the lack of due process.

“We share the disappointment of many within our region and the game that this level of detail has been designed and shared publicly before any discussion with the relevant governance bodies and stakeholders has taken place,” it said.

“As leaders within football, we are the custodians of the game. Collectively, Fifa, the confederations and every member association have a responsibility to always act in the best interests of the sport.”

The emphasis on custodianship is deliberate. It reminds Fifa that its authority is derived from, and accountable to, the wider football community. When major commercial decisions are unveiled as fait accomplis, that accountability is undermined.

Notably, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has so far remained loudly silent. Unlike Uefa and Concacaf, CAF has issued no public condemnation of the lack of process or the principle of selling stakes in the World Cup.

Nor has it offered an explicit endorsement. This absence of a clear position is significant. African associations stand to gain substantially from the promised development funding and capital injections and some observers have suggested that many CAF members may ultimately prove more receptive to the financial incentives on offer.

The silence itself underscores a broader tension within world football. The priorities of well-resourced European nations, already saturated with elite club competitions and protective of the calendar, often diverge from those of confederations for whom increased Fifa distributions represent a more immediate developmental lifeline.

CAF's withholding of public criticism does not equate to support but it does leave Uefa and Concacaf looking more isolated in their outright opposition and highlights how money can quietly reshape alliances.

The practical fears remain concrete. Private investment in a commercial subsidiary could accelerate pressure for expansion of both the men's and women's World Cups, as well as the Club World Cup.

Proposals for a 64-team World Cup in 2030, already under discussion and involving six host countries across three confederations, are gathering pace. Such a tournament would carry enormous implications for the international calendar, which is already strained by the growth of European club competitions.

More teams mean more matches, more travel, more recovery demands on players and greater competition for the attention of supporters whose emotional and financial capacity is finite.

The Club World Cup's recent enlargement has already illustrated how quickly Fifa is prepared to expand its commercial properties. Handing equity stakes to outside investors risks locking in an expansionist logic that becomes difficult to reverse, even if the sporting case weakens.

Fifa's defence rests on the claim that it must explore new models to fund global development. The promised $10 billion in development funding and the capital opportunity for each association are presented as evidence of progressive intent.

No serious observer disputes that many member associations, particularly in less wealthy confederations, including those in Africa, need greater resources. The question is whether the price of those resources should be the partial privatisation of the World Cup itself.

Once investors hold equity, their fiduciary duties will prioritise returns. Those returns are most readily generated by larger tournaments, more frequent editions, enhanced commercial rights and the monetisation of every available asset.

The sporting calendar, player welfare, the integrity of qualification pathways and the cultural significance of the World Cup risk becoming secondary considerations.

This latest episode fits a pattern that has become depressingly familiar. Fifa has moved from one controversy to another for years.

Governance scandals, questions over the awarding of tournaments coupled with alleged bribes, the treatment of migrant workers in host nations and repeated attempts to reshape the calendar have all eroded trust. Each time, the organisation insists that its motives are pure and that growth serves the global game.

Each time, significant constituencies within football conclude that money is being placed ahead of the sport's essence. My feeling and that of many others, is that the sellers of football's soul are, too often, the very people entrusted with preserving its authenticity. That is the uncomfortable truth that this proposal forces into the open.

Supporters of the plan will argue that football cannot stand still, that global audiences demand more matches and more access and that private capital is a legitimate tool for achieving those aims. They will point to the vast sums already circulating in the club game and ask why Fifa should be uniquely constrained.

Yet the World Cup is not just another commercial product. It remains the one competition that still commands near-universal recognition and emotional investment across continents, cultures and economic conditions. Its value lies precisely in its relative scarcity and in the sense that it belongs to the game rather than to any single set of shareholders. Diluting that ownership, even partially, changes the character of the tournament in ways that cannot be undone by development grants or capital injections.

The emergency discussions now under way among Uefa's members, the formal objections from Concacaf, the FA's demand for full transparency and CAF's late response are not mere institutional posturing.

They reflect a genuine anxiety that the balance of power inside world football is shifting further towards commercial logic and away from sporting stewardship.

If Fifa proceeds without genuine consultation and without robust safeguards that keep ultimate control in the hands of the football community, the damage to trust will be lasting.

Member associations that feel excluded from decisions of this magnitude will become more assertive. Fans who already sense that the calendar is being stretched beyond reason will grow more cynical. Players, whose bodies absorb the consequences of every expansion, will continue to speak out.

There is still time for Fifa to reverse course or, at least, to redesign the proposal so that any commercial subsidiary remains firmly under the control of the member associations and confederations.

Full disclosure of the terms, meaningful consultation and clear limitations on investor influence would go some way towards restoring confidence.

Whether the organisation has the institutional humility to take that path remains an open question. History suggests caution is warranted.

Football does not need another illustration that its highest authorities are prepared to treat the World Cup as a financial instrument first and a sporting contest second.

The game's authenticity is not an abstract ideal. It is the reason millions still care so deeply.

When those charged with protecting that authenticity appear instead to be auctioning it, the concern expressed by the FA, Uefa, Concacaf and countless others is not only understandable. It is essential.

The World Cup's soul is not for sale. The fact that such a statement even needs to be made is an indictment of the direction Fifa has chosen.