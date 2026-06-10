Four cheetahs have been successfully reintroduced to Eswatini after a 35-year absence, marking a pivotal moment for conservation in the…
The conviction of hunting safari operator Dawie Groenewald in the world’s largest rhino horn trafficking investigation highlights the complexity of organised wildlife crime and…
The Atlantis Special Economic Zone (ASEZ) in the Western Cape was established in 2020 to attract green economy investment. Oxpeckers investigates whether this ambition is…
A new report by the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre reveals that allegations of human rights abuses linked to transition mineral mining in Africa more than doubled in…
A new study led by the University of Cape Town reveals that False Bay's seabed is accumulating pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and metals, acting as a long-term pollution reservoir.…
A major report reveals global warming reached 1.37°C above pre-industrial levels in 2025, with scientists warning the 1.5°C threshold could be exceeded within four years.…
South Africa must urgently address escalating plastic pollution to avert a devastating crisis impacting humans, oceans, and aquatic life. The Water Research Commission issues a…
A groundbreaking study led by South African scientists has uncovered thriving microbial communities within Antarctica's vast winter sea ice. These microorganisms produce…
After more than 15 years, hunting safari operator Dawie Groenewald, described as the mastermind behind the world's largest rhino horn trafficking investigation, has been…
David Maynier has been appointed as the new Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, a move welcomed by conservation and animal welfare organisations hoping for a…
A new Unicef analysis reveals that nearly half of the world's children, approximately 1.1 billion, are living with multiple, overlapping climate threats. These hazards, including…
Fifty years after schoolchildren took to the streets of Soweto in 1976 demanding dignity, equality and a voice in their future, young environmental lawyers say the promises of…
Residents near the abandoned Imbabala coal mine in Ermelo are suffering the deadly consequences of an unrehabilitated site, with drownings, injuries, and widespread…
Conservationists and law enforcement agencies in South Africa are launching a new Gillnet Reporting App to combat the rising problem of illegal gillnetting in rivers and…
Nearly 50 years after students took to the streets of Soweto demanding a voice in their own future, young South Africans say they are still fighting to be heard.
Climate change is increasing the likelihood that players will face heat conditions linked to reduced performance at nearly every match in the 2026 World Cup, according to new…
Middle East tension has pushed up energy prices and boosted demand for South African coal, raising questions about climate commitments and exports
Heat risk is about more than temperature. A new Oxford study of 205 cities found that poverty, limited infrastructure and lack of access to cooling are key factors driving urban…
Opening the UN’s mid-year climate talks in Bonn, Simon Stiell urged governments to focus on implementing climate commitments, warning that fossil fuel dependence was driving…