Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian

The Green Guardian

FOOD SAFETY

Pesticides found in our every day foods

  • Sheree Bega
8 min read
WILDLIFE CONSERVATION

Cheetahs reintroduced to Eswatini

Four cheetahs have been successfully reintroduced to Eswatini after a 35-year absence, marking a pivotal moment for conservation in the…

5 min read
Dawie Groenewald
WILDLIFE CRIME

Groenewald case highlights challenges of prosecuting wildlife crime kingpins

The conviction of hunting safari operator Dawie Groenewald in the world’s largest rhino horn trafficking investigation highlights the complexity of organised wildlife crime and…

  • Sheree Bega
5 min read
The Atlantis Special Economic Zone requires that 30% of infrastructure project value be directed to local businesses. Photo: Barry Christianson
RENEWABLE ENERGY
Video

Billions are flowing into South Africa’s green economy

The Atlantis Special Economic Zone (ASEZ) in the Western Cape was established in 2020 to attract green economy investment. Oxpeckers investigates whether this ambition is…

  • Marcia Moyana
  • Thabo Molelekwa
8 min read
As demand for copper, cobalt and other minerals needed for electric vehicles and renewable energy surges, a new report warns that allegations of human rights abuses linked to mining in Africa are rising even faster
CRITICAL MINERALS

Africa bears growing human cost of the world's rush for critical minerals

A new report by the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre reveals that allegations of human rights abuses linked to transition mineral mining in Africa more than doubled in…

  • Sheree Bega
5 min read
A view of the False Bay yacht Club and the South African Naval Docks in Simons Town, (Photo: David Harrison)
MARINE POLLUTION

Scientists find medicines and pesticides accumulating in False Bay sediments

A new study led by the University of Cape Town reveals that False Bay's seabed is accumulating pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and metals, acting as a long-term pollution reservoir.…

  • Sheree Bega
4 min read
Human-caused warming is rising faster than expected, with scientists warning the 1.5°C threshold could be reached within years as greenhouse gas emissions remain at record highs. Photo: Supplied
CLIMATE CHANGE

Global warming hits 1.37°C as climate change accelerates, major report finds

A major report reveals global warming reached 1.37°C above pre-industrial levels in 2025, with scientists warning the 1.5°C threshold could be exceeded within four years.…

  • Sheree Bega
4 min read
PLASTIC POLLUTION

South Africa faces plastic pollution crisis, warns Water Research Commission

South Africa must urgently address escalating plastic pollution to avert a devastating crisis impacting humans, oceans, and aquatic life. The Water Research Commission issues a…

  • Sandile Motha
2 min read
Antarctica’s winter sea ice may look barren but South African scientists have discovered thriving microbial communities producing compounds linked to climate-cooling gases.
ANTARCTICA

Antarctic ice microbes might help cool the planet, study finds

A groundbreaking study led by South African scientists has uncovered thriving microbial communities within Antarctica's vast winter sea ice. These microorganisms produce…

4 min read
WILDLIFE CRIME

World's largest rhino horn trafficking case ends with conviction of Dawie Groenewald

After more than 15 years, hunting safari operator Dawie Groenewald, described as the mastermind behind the world's largest rhino horn trafficking investigation, has been…

3 min read
POLITICS

David Maynier moves from education to environment in DA cabinet shake-up

David Maynier has been appointed as the new Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, a move welcomed by conservation and animal welfare organisations hoping for a…

  • Sheree Bega
3 min read
Mother of five, Josephine Saranam (left), lives in constant worry for the safety of her 15-year-old daughter, Lorna (right). Lorna is one of 300 students from Goulubu village in Rigo District, Central Province, Papua New Guinea, who swim across the Kemp Welch River each day to attend school. The journey raises serious safety concerns, particularly for adolescent girls who must seek privacy in nearby bushes to change after crossing. During floods, many students are unable to cross, leading to frequent absenteeism.
CLIMATE CHANGE

From floods to heatwaves: nearly half of children face stacked climate shocks

A new Unicef analysis reveals that nearly half of the world's children, approximately 1.1 billion, are living with multiple, overlapping climate threats. These hazards, including…

  • Sheree Bega
4 min read
For Bokang Galogakoe, a candidate legal practitioner at the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER), Youth Day is a reflection on progress and a reminder of unfinished work.
ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE

From liberation to climate justice: Young lawyers reflect on Youth Day

Fifty years after schoolchildren took to the streets of Soweto in 1976 demanding dignity, equality and a voice in their future, young environmental lawyers say the promises of…

  • Sheree Bega
6 min read
The abandoned Imbabala coal mine near Ermelo’s Wesselton township. Numerous community members have been killed by cave-ins, either adults digging for coal or children playing in the mine. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks
MINING

Imbabala mine: abandoned coal site leaves deadly legacy for Ermelo communities

Residents near the abandoned Imbabala coal mine in Ermelo are suffering the deadly consequences of an unrehabilitated site, with drownings, injuries, and widespread…

  • Sheree Bega
8 min read
CONSERVATION

Illegal gillnetting in South Africa: New reporting app targets growing threat to rivers and estuaries

Conservationists and law enforcement agencies in South Africa are launching a new Gillnet Reporting App to combat the rising problem of illegal gillnetting in rivers and…

  • Sheree Bega
5 min read
Youth advocate: Tyla Nxumalo advances meaningful youth participation and inclusion in decision-making processes through Youth@SAIIA and the UrbanBetter Johannesburg Cityzens Hub

‘We’re still fighting for a better future’

Nearly 50 years after students took to the streets of Soweto demanding a voice in their own future, young South Africans say they are still fighting to be heard.

  • Sheree Bega
8 min read
Researchers say a sustained heat of 28°C or more can reduce the frequency and intensity of sprints, alter tactical approaches and place teams that rely on high-pressing systems at a disadvantage
FIFA WORLD CUP

Climate change increases risk of extreme heat at nearly all 2026 World Cup matches, studies find

Climate change is increasing the likelihood that players will face heat conditions linked to reduced performance at nearly every match in the 2026 World Cup, according to new…

  • Sheree Bega
5 min read
While coal producers stand to benefit from stronger prices and export demand, researchers warn that increased coal production and exports carry significant environmental and social costs, from greenhouse gas emissions to the impacts borne by communities living near mines and coal-fired power stations. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
CLIMATE CHANGE

How the US-Israel-Iran conflict is reshaping South Africa’s coal exports

Middle East tension has pushed up energy prices and boosted demand for South African coal, raising questions about climate commitments and exports

  • Shaazia Ebrahim
6 min read
India, Pakistan, Nigeria and Ghana host the largest number of cities with high-risk scores.
AIR CONDITIONING

Oxford study finds world’s highest heat-risk cities concentrated in Asia and Africa

Heat risk is about more than temperature. A new Oxford study of 205 cities found that poverty, limited infrastructure and lack of access to cooling are key factors driving urban…

  • Sheree Bega
5 min read
United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell
ADAPTATION FUND

UN climate chief calls for faster action as Bonn climate talks begin

Opening the UN’s mid-year climate talks in Bonn, Simon Stiell urged governments to focus on implementing climate commitments, warning that fossil fuel dependence was driving…

  • Sheree Bega
2 min read