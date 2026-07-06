Can wastewater reuse help solve SA’s water crisis?

A pilot project launched in Benoni last week is testing whether recycling water from showers, kitchens and laundries close to where it is generated could offer a practical way to ease pressure on South Africa’s increasingly strained water infrastructure.

The Low-Tech Water Project, a collaboration between the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) in Switzerland, Stellenbosch University and Manger Care Centre in Benoni, builds on more than seven years of research into low-energy water treatment systems designed for communities where conventional infrastructure is under pressure or unavailable.

It aims to demonstrate that decentralised water reuse systems can safely recycle wastewater for uses such as toilet flushing, irrigation and laundry without the need for complex treatment plants or extensive municipal infrastructure.

The approach challenges the conventional use-once-and-discard model that dominates urban water management.

“Our traditional approach to water follows a linear model: we extract it, use it once and discharge it,” said Dr Devi Bühler, the project’s lead researcher at ZHAW.

“We believe it is time to rethink that approach. Water is part of a natural cycle and our challenge is to provide safe water and sanitation services while protecting the ecosystems that sustain them.”

The system relies on naturally occurring biological processes rather than chemicals or membrane filtration, produces little waste sludge and requires relatively little maintenance or energy. The proponents say that, once fully optimised, it could even be powered by a modest solar installation.

The new pilot facility treats greywater from showers, kitchens and laundry separately from blackwater from toilets. By treating each stream according to its characteristics, water can be treated to the quality required for its intended use, rather than providing drinking water quality where it is not required.

While the technology is being tested at Manger Care Centre, which runs reintegration programmes for homeless people, Bühler said the broader ambition was to explore whether decentralised reuse systems could complement conventional municipal infrastructure in communities facing growing water scarcity and ageing infrastructure.

According to the latest Green Drop report, 396 (47%) of the 848 municipal wastewater systems assessed are in a critical condition, up from 39% in 2022.

The Blue Drop progress assessment, which evaluates drinking water quality, found that nearly 38% of drinking water systems fall outside the low-risk category, including 185 high- or critical-risk systems, of which 79 are in outright crisis, exposing communities to unsafe or unreliable drinking water.

For Bühler, the project is about more than demonstrating a new treatment technology. It is focused on exploring whether decentralised water reuse could become part of the country’s response to mounting water scarcity and failing infrastructure.

South Africa faces two interconnected challenges, she said. A large proportion of the population was not connected to centralised sewer systems. In rural areas, extending sewer infrastructure was often not economically viable, while in informal settlements conventional sewer systems were often not feasible.

That meant many people relied on decentralised sanitation systems that often did not provide adequate treatment or opportunities for water reuse.