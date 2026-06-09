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FOOTBALL

Bafana Bafana crash out of FIFA World Cup in Round of 32

  • Eyaaz Matwadia
1 min read
FOOTBALL

Fifa’s mandatory hydration breaks: Ruining football’s soul, one three-minute pause at a time

Fifa's mandatory three-minute hydration breaks are transforming football, eroding its continuous flow and turning it into segmented…

  • Lelo Mzaca
3 min read
BAFANA BAFANA

Bafana Bafana make history and advance to World Cup round of 32

Bafana Bafana have made history by advancing to the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time. South Africa secured their spot with a crucial win over Korea Republic, coupled…

  • Eyaaz Matwadia
1 min read
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Record-Breaking Ronaldo: The eternal goalscorer who defies history

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again rewritten the record books, becoming the first man to score in six different FIFA World Cups. This milestone is a testament to the Portuguese…

  • Lelo Mzaca
4 min read
LIONEL MESSI

Lionel Messi: The undisputed GOAT

At 38, Lionel Messi is rewriting history at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, silencing doubters with five goals in two matches, including a hat-trick and a record-breaking brace. He's…

  • Lelo Mzaca
3 min read
FOOTBALL

Bafana’s gritty draw reignites World Cup hopes

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Czechia in their second 2026 Fifa World Cup match. The result, marked by a late equaliser from star-player…

  • Lelo Mzaca
4 min read
Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 loss to Mexico in their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team also saw red twice and will miss two key players for their second game. (@Bafana Bafana/X)
BAFANA BAFANA

Bafana Bafana’s World Cup permutations: Time to fight and deliver

As South Africa’s national team, Bafana Bafana, navigates the 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America, the permutations for advancement from Group A are razor-sharp and unforgiving.…

  • Lelo Mzaca
4 min read
FIFA WORLD CUP

Cracks emerge in the 2026 FIFA World Cup: From robbery to referee rows

The 2026 Fifa World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is already facing significant challenges. Incidents like the robbery of the England national team and…

  • Lelo Mzaca
4 min read
Bafana Bafana lost their opening game to Mexico in the World Cup 2-0. (Bafana Bafana/X)
FOOTBALL

Bafana Bafana’s disappointing Fifa 2026 opener against Mexico

Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 defeat against co-hosts Mexico in their Fifa World Cup 2026 opener at Estadio Azteca. The match, played on June 11, 2026, was controversial,…

  • Lelo Mzaca
2 min read
WORLD CUP

World Cup 2026: Who will lead Africa’s challenge?

The 2026 World Cup, hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, will feature an expanded 48 teams, significantly boosting Africa's representation. The Confederation of African Football…

  • Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah
4 min read

SAFA unveils the return of the 1996 heritage kit

The South African Football Association (SAFA) today announces the official return of the 1996 Heritage Kit from Bafana Bafana’s most celebrated era, reinterpreted as an official…

  • Press Release
4 min read

Bafana Bafana’s grand return: Pride, pressure and possibility at the 2026 World Cup opener

The day has finally arrived. The 2026 Fifa World Cup kicks off on Thursday, 11 June in Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca. South Africa’s Bafana Bafana step onto the global…

  • Lelo Mzaca
3 min read
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams boarding to Mexico. (Bafana Bafana/X)
RECOMMENDED ONE
Video

Can Safa fix Bafana’s World Cup admin mess?

Safa’s latest Bafana blunder has been tackled. Now comes the harder question: can it actually stop the next one?

  • Kamogelo Ndlovu
4 min read
The 2026 boot wars echo innovation races in marathon running and basketball. The boots blend heritage, technology and personal stories, from Jordan’s influence to Maradona’s untied laces and Khumalo’s Puma legacy, helping propel athletes towards glory.
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP

The evolution of glory: Soccer boots and brand battles at the 2026 Fifa World Cup

The 2026 boot wars echo innovation races in marathon running and basketball. The boots blend heritage, technology and personal stories, from Jordan’s influence to Maradona’s…

  • Lelo Mzaca
3 min read
Bafana Bafana will take on Mexico in the opening game on 11 June. (Bafana Bafana/X)
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP

Ode to football: Can the FIFA World Cup bring peace to the world?

The FIFA World Cup begins on 11 June 2026, hosted across Canada, Mexico and the United States—the first time the tournament has been shared by three countries. It opens, however,…

  • Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah
4 min read
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams boarding to Mexico. (Bafana Bafana/X)
SPORT

Bafana Bafana finally depart for North America after embarrassing visa mix-up – in stark contrast to other African teams

Safa must treat the visa fiasco as a loud and final wake-up call

  • Lelo Mzaca
3 min read
Team USA defeated South Africa 13-8 in a thrilling tie-breaker at the 2026 Nedbank International Polo
AFRICA IN FULL COLOUR

High-goal drama and vibrant fashion collide at the 2026 Nedbank International Polo

Team USA defeated South Africa 13-8 in a thrilling tie-breaker at the 2026 Nedbank International Polo, a spectacular Sandton event blending world-class sport with bold, colourful…

  • Busi Lethole
3 min read
Top padel athletes will compete in South Africa in July and August. (Supplied)
P2 PRETORIA

SA padel gets a global upgrade: Premier Padel P2 launched

Padel has experienced significant growth in the country and this will be the first time that the world’s best take part in competitive action at Time Square Arena in July and…

  • Eyaaz Matwadia
4 min read
President of the Confederation of African Football Patrice Motsepe. Photo: File
AFCON

CAF moves to restore trust after AFCON final controversy with sweeping reforms

CAF announces sweeping reforms to refereeing and governance structures following the controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Final, aiming to rebuild trust and prevent a repeat…

  • Lesego Chepape
3 min read
ANIRBAN LAHIRI

SA golf fans make LIV Golf debut at Steyn City unforgettable

After a record-breaking debut drawing 100 000 fans, Bryson DeChambeau’s emotional victory at Steyn City cemented LIV Golf South Africa’s legacy. Officials have confirmed the…

  • Busi Lethole
4 min read