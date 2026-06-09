Fifa's mandatory three-minute hydration breaks are transforming football, eroding its continuous flow and turning it into segmented…
Bafana Bafana have made history by advancing to the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time. South Africa secured their spot with a crucial win over Korea Republic, coupled…
Cristiano Ronaldo has once again rewritten the record books, becoming the first man to score in six different FIFA World Cups. This milestone is a testament to the Portuguese…
At 38, Lionel Messi is rewriting history at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, silencing doubters with five goals in two matches, including a hat-trick and a record-breaking brace. He's…
South Africa’s Bafana Bafana secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Czechia in their second 2026 Fifa World Cup match. The result, marked by a late equaliser from star-player…
As South Africa’s national team, Bafana Bafana, navigates the 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America, the permutations for advancement from Group A are razor-sharp and unforgiving.…
The 2026 Fifa World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is already facing significant challenges. Incidents like the robbery of the England national team and…
Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 defeat against co-hosts Mexico in their Fifa World Cup 2026 opener at Estadio Azteca. The match, played on June 11, 2026, was controversial,…
The 2026 World Cup, hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, will feature an expanded 48 teams, significantly boosting Africa's representation. The Confederation of African Football…
The South African Football Association (SAFA) today announces the official return of the 1996 Heritage Kit from Bafana Bafana’s most celebrated era, reinterpreted as an official…
The day has finally arrived. The 2026 Fifa World Cup kicks off on Thursday, 11 June in Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca. South Africa’s Bafana Bafana step onto the global…
Safa’s latest Bafana blunder has been tackled. Now comes the harder question: can it actually stop the next one?
The 2026 boot wars echo innovation races in marathon running and basketball. The boots blend heritage, technology and personal stories, from Jordan’s influence to Maradona’s…
The FIFA World Cup begins on 11 June 2026, hosted across Canada, Mexico and the United States—the first time the tournament has been shared by three countries. It opens, however,…
Safa must treat the visa fiasco as a loud and final wake-up call
Team USA defeated South Africa 13-8 in a thrilling tie-breaker at the 2026 Nedbank International Polo, a spectacular Sandton event blending world-class sport with bold, colourful…
Padel has experienced significant growth in the country and this will be the first time that the world’s best take part in competitive action at Time Square Arena in July and…
CAF announces sweeping reforms to refereeing and governance structures following the controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Final, aiming to rebuild trust and prevent a repeat…
After a record-breaking debut drawing 100 000 fans, Bryson DeChambeau’s emotional victory at Steyn City cemented LIV Golf South Africa’s legacy. Officials have confirmed the…