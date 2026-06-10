The vision of a world where women have equal rights, opportunities, and agency is within reach. Accelerating equality and empowerment in women demands a comprehensive and…
Zerish Zethu Nkosi is a professor at Unisa and the executive dean of the college of human sciences, where she is responsible for the strategic leadership of the institute. She is…
Bokang Rapatsa is the founder of Bokang’s Learning Academy and Bokang’s Reading Club. Bokang, who has a qualification in early childhood development, started the organisations in…
Clinical sociologist Mariam Seedat-Khan is an academic and author specialising in clinical and applied sociology. Her career is marked by a commitment to advancing knowledge and…
As a teacher at Cape Town High School, Adell Grobler is committed to the development and success of her pupils. With more than 30 years of teaching experience, she is head of the…
Nofezile Special Care Centre started in the backyard of Abongile Menye near Qonce ( formerly King Williams Town) in the Eastern Cape. She was taking care of one of her siblings…
Pauline Mokae has been taking care of those who need help since 2008. She started with a soup kitchen, using money from her own pocket. Following that, she ran a safe home and an…
Caroline Tiba is the founder and director of the Rotanganedza Community Care in the West Rand and more recently in Limpopo. She is from the rural area of Brandvlei in the Karoo…
Lerato Thekiso is an attorney and entrepreneur. She runs a legal advisory commercial law consultancy. In addition, she founded the Unleashed Leadership Development Foundation.…
Tracey Davies is the executive director of nonprofit shareholder activism organisation Just Share, which is at the cutting edge of corporate accountability in South Africa, using…
Lipalesa Morake is the director of Africa youth development at Global Citizen. She is responsible for managing youth activities that provide direct services and complement the…
Annlin Matabane is the founder and director of Reach Archaeology Consulting, a company specialising in the management, preservation and conservation of heritage assets,…
There’s a goal that gets Victoria Elias out of bed each morning: to help South Africans get out of debt and take charge of their financial futures. She’s a certified business…
With more than 20 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, Vanessa Ikin is chief people officer at The Beverage Company (Varun Beverages Limited). Her role…
Yandisa Hene is the founder and managing director of Yanda Growth Consulting, an agency that partners with corporates and government agencies to develop innovative solutions. The…
Entrepreneur and change catalyst Lindokuhle Mnguni is the founder and director of Muuttua Water, a company that provides quality drinking water, creating job opportunities. Her…
Bonolo Smith is the founder of Meet the Women: Afrika, which empowers young African women through coaching, mentorship, tools, content and masterclasses. Since its inception, it…
As founder and director of PS Debt Management, Paulvia Shiburi assists consumers who are overwhelmed by debt. The company offers a programme designed to get them out of arrears…
Zen Dlamini is a corporate and investment banking (CIB) executive for head infrastructure and public sector at Standard Bank Group South Africa. She is responsible for strategy…
Growing up in a poverty-stricken home in the dusty streets of Mamelodi in Tshwane, Tryphosa Ramano made it her mission to be a catalyst for change, particularly for women and the…