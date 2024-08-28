With more than 20 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, Vanessa Ikin is chief people officer at The Beverage Company (Varun Beverages Limited). Her role involves steering the development and implementation of HR strategies that align with the company’s business objectives, with a focus on enhancing organisational capability, creating a positive workplace culture and driving initiatives that contribute to both employee satisfaction and business success.
Vanessa says her journey in HR was inspired by her belief in the transformative power of people.
“From the early days of my career, I recognised that the strength of any organisation lies in its people and I was determined to be at the forefront of efforts to unlock their potential.”
Her greatest accomplishment lies in balancing the multifaceted roles of being a mother, a business leader and a lifelong learner.
“Earning a PhD while starting a family and leading as a chief people officer in a demanding industry has been a testament to my resilience, determination and ability to prioritise what matters most.”
She is proud of championing authenticity as a woman in a director role.
“I believe that women possess unique strengths — such as the ability to influence, nurture and empathise — which are powerful tools in leadership. I have embraced these qualities.”
The name of the organisation at which you work
The Beverage Company (Varun Beverages Limited)
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- B.Social Sciences in Industrial Psychology
- B.Social Sciences Honours in Industrial Psychology
- Master’s in Human Resource Management
- PhD in Organisational Behaviour.
- Registered Assessor, Moderator and Skills Development Facilitator
Your greatest achievement
My greatest accomplishment lies in successfully balancing the multifaceted roles of being a mother, a business leader and a lifelong learner. Earning a PhD while starting a family and leading as a chief people officer in a demanding industry has been a testament to my resilience, determination and ability to prioritise what matters most. Balancing these responsibilities has taught me that true success is not about sacrificing one part of yourself for another, but about integrating all aspects of your life to create a harmonious and fulfilling journey.
Please give us a motivational quote that inspires you
“Authenticity is the daily practice of letting go of who we think we’re supposed to be and embracing who we are.” — Brené Brown