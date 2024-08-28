Yandisa Hene is the founder and managing director of Yanda Growth Consulting, an agency that partners with corporates and government agencies to develop innovative solutions. The team has worked with leading brands such as Kellogg’s, KIWI and The Innovation Hub.
Kellogg’s won the Nielsen Breakthrough Innovation Award for three projects led by Yanda Consulting and Yandisa was awarded the Kellogg’s Innovation Award and Kellogg’s Sales Director Award for her contribution to projects for the business. As a former board member of the Institute of Business Advisors of Southern Africa, one of her most notable achievements was the effect Yanda Growth Consulting had on the small, medium and micro enterprises sector, through partnering with clients such as Sasol and KFC.
Yandisa believes in making a difference by empowering the younger generation. Yanda Consulting has done this by creating employment for its employees and contractors. The company won the Top Gender Empowered Company Award and Yandisa was named as a Top Women Leader by Standard Bank.
“I lead from the front and with conviction and look forward to building a company that makes a meaningful contribution and leaving a lasting legacy,” she says.
“Running a business is more than just about you. I want to be known as the person who made a positive difference and impact on everyone whose lives I’ve touched.”
The name of the organisation at which you work
Yanda Growth Consulting
Your educational background, listing your qualifications and institutions, if any:
- Honours in Financial Analysis and Portfolio Management, University of Cape Town
- Honours in Brand Management and Leadership, Vega
- Bachelor of Commerce Economics, University of Cape Town
- Executive Coaching and Management Certificate, University of Cape Town
Your greatest achievement
Founding the business Yanda Consulting seven years ago is my greatest achievement because, through the company, I have managed to create jobs; leave an indelible mark on the world through the work we have done supporting SMMEs; transformed leading corporations and brands such as Kellogg’s, SC Johnson, Sasol and KIWI; and live my passion and purpose, which is to do work that will outlive me.
Please give us a motivational quote that inspires you
“Be diligent in the small things for they lead to bigger assignments.”