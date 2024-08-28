Lerato Thekiso is an attorney and entrepreneur. She runs a legal advisory commercial law consultancy. In addition, she founded the Unleashed Leadership Development Foundation. Its programmes include CareerLink, which brings together unemployed people aged 18 to 35 to provide them with mentoring, bursaries and the opportunity of work.
Another programme is Refuelling Leaders, a platform that encourages leaders from different sectors to invest in them. The Unleashed Women initiative brings women together to exchange knowledge, ideas and build relationships to unleash their potential in their respective fields.
Lerato is inspired to achieve in her field because when she looks at the history of South Africa she recognises that she has a responsibility to use her success to fuel the success of others. She serves on several boards and as a chairperson on an educational trust that issues bursaries to underprivileged women. She has also chaired a rural development trust and serves as an advisory board member for Ziwani, a platform for African business leaders.
Lerato is a mentor for Triga Ventures, an entrepreneurial development organisation. Through both her nonprofit and legal consultancy runs a desire to leave an mark in the lives of others and go beyond making profit to better humanity.
The name of the organisation at which you work
Thekvest Legal Advisory Services
Your greatest achievement
Lerato’s greatest achievement has been writing a book for pioneers. The book documents some of her personal experiences and includes practical lessons. She says the reason it is her greatest achievement is it will outlive her and hopefully help people she will never meet.
Please give us a motivational quote that inspires you
“If we all did the things we are really capable of doing, we would literally astound ourselves.” ― Thomas A Edison